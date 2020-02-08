Long Island's only Stewart's All American Grill has shuttered, two years after opening in the Willow Wood shopping center in Wantagh, according to Greg Messina, marketing director at Breslin Realty Development Corp.

The 90-seat restaurant that closed late last year served traditional American food such as burgers, fries, hot dogs and sandwiches including cheese steak and grilled chicken. It also served breakfast dishes, plus its signature root beer and floats, shakes, ice cream and cherry-lime ricki.

Since starting in 1924, Stewart's has evolved, from car hops and express locations to full service, sit-down eateries. There are currently 30 operating establishments, in Staten Island and Brooklyn, as well as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, West Virginia and Ohio, according to its website.

Locals visiting this shopping strip along Wantagh and Jerusalem avenues can still grab a bite to eat a few doors down at Jani Chinese restaurant or across the street at Umberto's Restaurant & Pizzeria, Circle M Diner, Mount Fuji Sushi Hibachi or Chipotle.