After 13 years of bouncing around Massapequa Park, Sunrise Smoothies has found a new home.

The original location, which operated under the name Juice It Up, first opened in 2007 in the Southgate Shopping Center, where it remained for seven years before moving to Sunrise Highway (by Friendly's and Enterprise) where it adopted its new name - Sunrise Smoothies. After slinging smoothies there for five years, the third incarnation opened March 8 on the strip of Merrick Road where Mexican restaurant Don Juan and Italian restaurant Patrizia's are also located.

This time around, the family owned and operated shop rolled out a more streamlined menu of fresh fruit, specialty and nondairy smoothies, protein shakes, meal replacements and açaí bowls.

Customers can choose from more than 20 smoothie options, like the “Gummy Bear” (exotic juice blend, pineapple sherbet, orange sherbet, pineapples and strawberries), “Vanilla Chai Tea” (water, nonfat vanilla yogurt, bananas and a vanilla chai tea blend), “Almond Blue” (almond milk, blueberries, pineapples and bananas), “Cinnamon Toast” (nonfat milk, nonfat vanilla yogurt, bananas and cinnamon toast crunch cereal) and “Raspberry Truffle” (raspberry juice, nonfat vanilla yogurt, raspberries and chocolate). Prices range from $5.25 for a small to $9 for a large.

Acai bowls, $7.50, made with organic acai, strawberry and apple juices, blueberries and guarana, range from the “Tiffany” (topped with granola and peanut butter) and “Dina” (topped with honey, granola and coconut flakes) to the “Vanessa" (topped with coconut flakes and Nutella).

Seven varieties make up the meal replacements portion of the menu, including a "PBJ" drink (strawberry juice, nonfat vanilla yogurt, strawberries and peanut butter) and another four make up the protein section, which includes "The Muscle Builder," (nonfat milk, nonfat yogurt, bananas and protein powder). Prices range from $7.50 to $9.

Sunrise Smoothies is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s at 4905 Merrick Rd. in Massapequa Park. 516-590-7600.