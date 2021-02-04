Super Bowl celebrations may be limited — both at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and Long Island restaurants — but people are still gearing up to watch Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City battle Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For those choosing to watch in their living rooms, local eateries are offering to-go menus with all of the game-day favorites.

Library Cafe (274 Main St., Farmingdale): This spot located in what was once a public library is offering a $55 menu intended to feed up to four people, including two-dozen Buffalo wings, a dozen Bavarian pretzel sticks and a half-tray of its nachos rancheros (nachos, Mexican cheese blend, rancheros, chili or grilled chicken). Growlers and cocktails can also being added on; call to pre-order. More info: 516-752-7678, lessings.com. The same deal is being offered by sibling restaurant Maxwell's, 501 Main St., Islip; 631-210-0011, lessings.com

Finley’s of Greene Street (43 Green St., Huntington Village): As it has been doing throughout the playoffs, this Huntington Village spot is offering a to-go menu for the Super Bowl that comes in three $49 packages. The first option includes two-dozen wings (traditional or boneless) in a variety of sauces (Buffalo, BBQ, Thai chili, Jameson), sliders (four beef, four chicken) and a tray of nachos (in adobe chicken, chili or short ribs). The other deals keep in the wings and nachos, but then either swap out the sliders for a half-tray of meatballs (package two) or four mozzarella sticks, four mac-and-cheese bites and four chicken dumplings (package three). More info: 631-351-3440, finleyshuntington.com

Townline BBQ (3593 Montauk Hwy., Sagaponack): Townline is a $50 bag of 50 wings (with blue cheese dip), a $35 tray of nachos topped with baked beans, Jack cheese, jalapeño, sour cream and either pulled pork or pulled chicken (meatless is only $25) and a $55 tray of smoked bacon mac-and-cheese. Combos are also available, including a pulled pork sandwich kit ($65 for four people, $130 for eight) that comes with the meats plus sliced bread or slider buns served with coleslaw, pickles, baked beans, and chips. There’s also a chicken and rib dinner ($79 for four, $158 for eight) which includes smoked chicken and pork ribs plus coleslaw, pickles, baked beans and cornbread. For a more eclectic offering, the "Townline Extravaganza" ($112 for four, $224 for eight) comes with pork ribs, brisket, pulled pork and smoked chicken, along with collard greens, baked beans, cornbread and pickles. A $21 growler of Montauk Brewing Company beer can also be added. Call in advance or day-of starting at 11 a.m., or order online. More info: 631-537-2271, townlinebbq.com

Rowdy Hall (10 Main St., East Hampton): Items include two large Bavarian pretzels ($18), sausage with cornichon (pickled gherkin cucumbers), mustard and toasted baguette ($20), wings with blue cheese and carrots ($25), a Buffalo chicken dip with toasted baguette ($15) and the eatery’s own Old Bay chips with blue cheese dressing ($10). Buyers can tack on growlers of Anchor Brewing Company lager, Montauk Brewing Company’s "Cold Day" IPA and Warsteiner beer for $20.21. All can be preordered between 2 and 4:30 p.m. for a 5 p.m. pickup that day or in advance by phone. More info: 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

Vincent’s Clam Bar (179 Old Country Rd., Carle Place): If a more Italian take on eats works for your game watching, Vincent’s has deals that include half-trays of pasta, chicken entrees (parmigiana, Francese and Marsala; sausage, mini-meatballs and eggplant parm are also main plate possibilities) and salad for $59.95 (for five to six people). The "Superbowl Combo" ($54.95) features 12 super sliders and 25 wings — or do just 25 wings ($39.95) or 12 sliders ($19.95). Wings and sliders are only available via pre-order while supplies last. More info: 516-742-4577, vincentsclambar.com

Ben’s Kosher Deli: All food served by this restaurant chain (bensdeli.net) is certified kosher. It has Long Island locations in Carle Place (59 Old Country Rd.; 516-742-3354), Greenvale (140 Wheatley Plaza; 516-621-3340) and Woodbury (7971 Jericho Tpke.; 516-496-4236). Its big game offerings include a large hero, its "Cold Cut Classic," grilled chicken breast hero, overstuffed sandwiches and assorted wraps platter; each is $14.99 per person and come with two salad selections, pickle bowl and condiments; hot or BBQ wings can be added for $8.99 a pound. Early preordering is recommended; call 1-800-344-2367 for catering orders.

Sign up for the Feed Me newsletter! The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

All American Wontons (830 N. Broadway, Massapequa): Ever celebrate a touchdown with a wonton? Now is your chance. For the Super Bowl, All American Wontons is offering 60 wontons for $65 (up to six flavors), and there are 12 flavors from which to choose, including chicken bacon ranch, loaded potato, buffalo chicken, spinach artichoke, vegan nacho, peanut butter brownie and white chocolate strawberry Nutella. Pre-order online. More info: 516-730-8070, allamericanwontons.com

Elegant Affairs Caterers (110 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove): Although best-known as a catering company that handles upscale events, Elegant Affairs Caterers has put together a "Football Party Box" that holds tortilla chips (with guacamole, salsa, salsa Picante), Buffalo wings (with carrots, celery, blue cheese), slow-smoked St. Louis pork ribs, Carolina slaw (with red cabbage, cilantro, lime), three-cheese macaroni and cheese, mini sirloin sliders (with melted American cheese, ketchup, pickles), chipotle rubbed chicken quesadillas (with smoked Gouda, pineapple), Kobe beef franks (with Cheddar buns, Dijon mustard) and slow-smoked barbecue Carolina pulled pork with potato buns. The box, which is ordered online at eacateringtogo.com, can also be modified for four to six people ($350) or eight to 10 people ($595); boxes can be picked up or received via delivery. More info: 516-676-8500, elegantaffairscaterers.com