Tired of watching the Super Bowl in an overcrowded living room with an insufficient number of pigs in a blanket and a bad view of the television? Many bars and restaurants around Long Island are hosting all-inclusive Super Bowl events that feature buffets and open bars. So, call an audible and head to one of these locations to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2.

The Library Cafe

There will be giveaways and raffles throughout the game as the venue hosts its annual Super Bowl gathering. Each guest receives a Super Bowl T-shirt, while raffles include Jets and Giants jerseys, coolers and a grand prize. A halftime buffet will feature wings, pasta, sliders and other appetizers, while the bar is offering unlimited beer and wine from kickoff until a champion is crowned.

Cost: $40, reservations recommended

Info: 274 Main St., Farmingdale; 516-752-7678, thelibrarycafe.com

Peppercorns Restaurant & Catering

The buffets at what this venue’s owner describes as a cozy, family-friendly restaurant would satisfy even the most famished of offensive lineman. The kickoff buffet will include traditional starters like wings, American and Italian heroes, and chili dogs. The halftime spread boasts sliced flat iron steak, sliced chicken cordon bleu, meat ziti, dry-rubbed baby back ribs and sausage and peppers, all prepared by Thomas Vinciguerra, the executive chef. Wash it all down at the open bar, which includes beer, wine and soda. Watch the game on one of the six televisions in the bar or dining room, and get a chance to take home a new big-screen TV of your own after it’s raffled off during the game.

Cost: $60, make reservations in advance by phone

Info: 25 E. Marie St., Hicksville; 516-931-4002, peppercornsny.com

MoMo’s Sports Bar & Grill, MoMo’s Too Sports Bar & Grill

Like the Super Bowl, tickets to this reserved seating event are limited and in demand. Both venues, in Holbrook and Bayport, will offer a buffet with chicken dishes, wings and pasta, and an open bar with beer, liquor and soda. There will also be free giveaways while guests watch the game on one of the venue’s many televisions. Oh, and if you're looking for food to go, receive a $10 MoMo’s gift card with each purchase of a tray of wings.

Cost: $50, call for reservations

Info: 350 Union Ave., Holbrook, 631-648-9669; 667 Montauk Hwy., Bayport, 631-482-1399

KJ Farrells Bar and Grill

A live music venue with an intimate setting and booming surround sound system, it will sound as if you’re at the game while watching on one of 34 TVs. Call liquor and bottle and draft beers will be available at the open bar. The buffet at halftime features heroes, chicken, pasta, sausage and peppers and salad. If looking for live music on Super Bowl Sunday, check out the owner’s other venue, The Warehouse in Amityville. For a $5 cover charge, watch the band Cover2Cover perform throughout the game. The game, of course, will be shown, but the volume comes on only for the halftime show when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform. “Nobody does live music on that day so it’s something different,” says owner Kevin Sheehan.

Cost: $40, pay at the door or reserve a table by emailing kjfarrells@gmail.com or WHtable@gmail.com

Info: 242 Pettit Ave., Bellmore; 516-804-9925, kjfarrells.com

Bar Louie

Looking to score a date during the big game? Kickoff the evening with a pregame singles event for all age groups in a sectioned area of the bar. Hosted by 7 in Heaven Singles Events, it includes an icebreaker game of football-themed Bingo that gets the singles to mingle as they seek answers to the categories on their cards (Example: Enter the name of someone who played quarterback in high school). The first to get Bingo wins a prize … and perhaps finds a match.

“It’s a place to talk about football and meet singles at the same time,” says Gail Adams, owner of 7 in Heaven Singles Events, which she says has hosted Super Bowl events for the last 10 years. “It’s been going on for a long time and people make connections.”

The singles event includes appetizers like chicken wings, flatbread pizzas, Caesar salad, vegetarian options and chips and dip. Drinks are not included, but the bar will be offering half-price bottles of wine, $5 shots of Jameson and Fireball and $3.50 domestic beers.

Cost: $20 ($25 cash option at door with RSVP), purchase tickets through the events calendar at 7inHeaven.com

Info: Sunrise Mall in Massapequa; 631-933-1950, barlouie.com; 631-592-9804, 7inHeaven.com

BK Grossos’

The buffet at this sports bar and restaurant will include Kansas City Style ribs — defined by its coating of thick and sticky barbecue sauce — and New England clam chowder, a house specialty being served in honor of former New England Patriots quarterback and current 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo. Yes, the owner is a native New Englander and Pats fan. There will also be wings, sausage and peppers and other appetizers. The open bar includes domestic beers, Smirnoff-flavored vodkas and well drinks. The venue, with 14 televisions, also has darts and pool tables for pregame or in-game activities. As for the Patriots not being in the Super Bowl? “It hurts, but not as bad when you’ve been in it for 20 years,” says owner Bob Grosso. “It’s like the Yankee syndrome.”

Cost: $60, purchase in advance or at the door

Info: 615 E. Main St., Bay Shore; 631-647-7308, bkgrossos.com