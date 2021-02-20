The space that, since 2018, had been turning out burgers, wings and panini, has moved on to the next thing: Greek bowls, sandwiches and platters.

Super Greek comes from brothers Raphael and Kostas Mokkaz, who also owns Peter's on the Green in Bellport, and whose father owns Peter’s Luncheonette in Patchogue. Mike Hernandez, a longtime employee of the luncheonette, remains part owner of the brothers’ new spot, which replaces Peter's Kitchen.

The concept here is similar to Moe’s or Chipotle, where customers choose a base and work their way down the line to complete their meal. Start with either a salad, rice, a French fry bowl or pita sandwich. Add a protein — beef and lamb gyro, falafel, chicken souvlaki or grilled ahi tuna, among other options — and mix in toppings such as feta, tomatoes, stuffed grape leaves, cucumbers and kalamata olives. Then, drizzle on top one of its nine sauces or dressing options, like tahini, tzatziki, hummus or lemon vinaigrette. Bowls start at $11.95.

Aside from that, customers can also put together their own meal, rather than bowl. The restaurant has a handful of signature items, like Greek poutine (gyro meat, tomatoes, tzatziki, red onions, feta, lemon vinaigrette, French fries and oregano) and Hades Inferno (rice pilaf, pork souvlaki, pepperoncini, candied jalapeños, lentils, crazy feta and fire tzatziki). It also offers four different types of pita melts, which come with a choice of fries, rice or quinoa.

Classics — spinach pie, lemon chicken soup, falafel, rice pilaf and baklava — are also available at an additional cost.

Currently, Super Greek has seating for up to 30 people. It’s also open for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery via DoorDash, UberEats and ChowNow.

Super Greek Gyro, Bowls and More is at 966 Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma. It’s open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 631-648-9080. supergreekny.com.