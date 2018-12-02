TODAY'S PAPER
Sur La Table in Manhasset to close after 19 years

Sur la Table in Manhasset will close Jan.

Sur la Table in Manhasset will close Jan. 27. The Lake Grove location is not closing. Photo Credit: Google Images

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Sur La Table, the high-end cookware store that opened in Manhasset in 2000, will close its doors on Jan. 27, 2019. The Northern Boulevard shop was the national chain’s first on Long Island; a second location opened in 2012 in Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. (That store has no plans to close.)

In addition to a vast selection of cookware, cutlery, tableware, appliances, gadgets and cookbooks, the store offered classes in its professional teaching kitchen.

Sur La Table, founded in Seattle in 1972, is one of country’s leading kitchenware chain, with about 100 stores nationwide. (Williams-Sonoma is the largest with more than 600 locations.) No one at the company’s media-relations office responded to Newsday’s request for more information about the closing.

Here’s the stainless-steel lining: All full-priced merchandise has been marked down by 20 percent and it’s possible that the discounts will get deeper as the closing date approaches.

Sur La Table is at 1468 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, 516-365-3297, surlatable.com

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

