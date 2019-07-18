In just its first few months of existence, Surf Donuts, a new shop in Babylon Village, has featured peanut butter doughnuts filled with jelly, Boston cream doughnuts, salted caramel doughnuts topped with pretzels, cookie dough, cotton candy, triple chocolate and vanilla crunch doughnuts.

They’ve made piña colada, mocha, strawberry-lemon, blueberry crumb, Black Forest, s’mores, rainbow-frosted and French toast doughnuts. Snickers and Almond Joys and Samoas have gotten their own doughnuts, and so have the Cookie Monster and Elmo, the Avengers and the Suffolk Police. There’ve been doughnuts for a gender reveal party and pastel unicorn party, as well as doughnuts for birthdays, Mother’s and Father’s Day, first communions and a bridal shower. They’ve used them to create doughnut walls, doughnut towers and party favors.

The overachieving force behind this establishment, the man for whom no flavor, candy bar, cartoon character, institution, holiday, special event or edifice is safe from the doughnut treatment, is Raymond Bader. In April, he and childhood friend John Cilluffo opened Surf Donuts, which features a rather tiny storefront considering its enormous output (all doughnuts, which are of the yeast variety, are made on the premises). Around 10 different kinds are offered for sale each day, $3 each, cash only, and the selection changes frequently.

Needless to say, Surf will also produce custom doughnuts featuring just about anything you can think of, and if you can’t think of anything, “we can help with that too,” says the website.

Surf Donuts is at 10 Grove Pl. in Babylon, 631-314-4439, surfdonuts.com. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.