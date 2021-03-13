Surf’s Out has ridden its last wave in Kismet. The popular Fire Island restaurant won't reopen for summer visitors after a 12-year run of being one of the few eateries serving the beach community, its owners announced Friday night.

The venue "will become a different restaurant under new ownership," according to the post on its Facebook page signed by co-owners Dean Cirella, Matthew Barbara and Paul Barbara. They could not be reached for further comment.

Kismet, the westernmost community on Fire Island, is a popular destination for boaters and day-trippers who trek over to the community from the nearby Robert Moses State Park and Fire Island Lighthouse. Its social scene has long been dominated by the "Inn"--that being the Kismet Inn, a tavern that's been around since the 1920s — and the "Out." Before Surf's Out arrived in 2009, the spot was home to The Out Restaurant, which opened in the 1970s.