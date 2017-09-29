“Small bites” is a growing category for restaurants. These dishes are a bit larger than an appetizer but not quite a main-course portion. So, you can eat plenty of them. Here are three spots where you’ll want to do exactly that.

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas is a mouthful, situated in The Gallery at Westbury Plaza. Recommended: roasted cauliflower; cured meat-and-cheese boards; cider-brined pork with carrot puree and pepperonata vinaigrette; rice balls with mozzarella, peas and tomato sauce; meatballs; seared tuna.

1002 Old Country Rd., Garden City, 516-228-5400, spuntinowinebar.com $$-$$$

Meta Osteria & Barra in Oceanside delivers savory small plates as part of its full menu. Recommended: “bag of donuts,” or shrimp-and-crab zeppole with lemon-caper aioli; eggplant “meatballs” with tomato sauce and ricotta salata; bruschetta, especially one with caponata, goat cheese, pine nuts and chive oil; and panuozzo sandwiches, a version of panini from Campania.

2752 Oceanside Rd., Oceanside, 516-764-3218, metaliny.com $$-$$$

Swallow in Huntington sends out addictive small plates in a spirited, sharp dining area. Recommended: asparagus fries with Dijon mustard aioli; burrata with orange segments and bacon; short-rib tacos; beef sliders with Gruyere cheese and caramelized onions; shrimp and grits; macaroni and cheese with orzo, peas and bacon.

366 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-547-5388, swallowrestaurant.com $$-$$$