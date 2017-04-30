Long Island fans of Brooklyn’s Dough doughnuts no longer have to travel to the city to get them. The nationally known doughnuts, baked in Brooklyn in an assortment of creative flavors, are on the menu at two-month-old Sweet Agenda Café in Glen Cove.

Dough was founded in 2010 by Fany Gerson and since then has gone on to achieve cult status, named by Thrillist as New York State’s best doughnut shop, and by Food & Wine as one of the country’s best 30 doughnut shops.

Every morning, someone from Sweet Agenda drives to the Bedford Stuyvesant plant to pick up the doughnuts before opening the café at 7 a.m. (It closes every day at 7 p.m.) Dough’s doughnuts come in scores of varieties, such as dulce de leche with almonds, salted chocolate caramel, mocha-almond crunch, lemon poppy and hibiscus. They are $2 apiece.

Frank Caruso, who owns Sweet Agenda with his wife, Danielle De Sarle, also happens to be Dough’s exclusive wholesale distributor. The only other spots on Long Island that carry the doughnuts are Whole Foods in Manhasset and Jericho, and Flux Coffee, the new coffee shop in Farmingdale.

Alongside the doughnuts at Sweet Agenda are more Brooklyn imports: pastries from Choice Market in Clinton Hill, bagels from Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe in Prospect Heights and coffee from Devoción. Panini are forthcoming in the next few weeks.

The shop features plenty of seats and free Wi-Fi.

50 Glen St., Glen Cove, 516-277-2944