LifestyleRestaurants

The Sweet Spot Café LI opens in Seaford

Scoops of pineapple and coconut gelato at The

Scoops of pineapple and coconut gelato at The Sweet Spot Café LI in Seaford. Credit: Hannah Palmer Egan

By Hannah Palmer Egan Special to Newsday
Inside Seaford’s new Sweet Spot Café LI, which opened in late May, even the walls look tasty. Ice cream cones and lollipops dance across the room in a splashy mural by Massapequa artist Arlene Mcloughin.

Behind the counter, staff plate generous wedges of New York cheesecake alongside cannoli and espresso shots, and 24 housemade gelati rotate through the display case. Everything’s prepared in a commercial kitchen-warehouse, general manager Chris Paci said.

Usual suspects such as strawberry, stracciatella and coconut offset lavish offerings riddled with rainbow cookies or bananas and Nutella. Any can be blended into a "Swirly Freeze," (think: artisanal DQ Blizzard) with add-ins such as crushed cookies, candies and sweet cereals. Also available: souped-up milkshakes, and floats made with sodas by Jones, Boylan Bottling and Ramuné.

Toward the back of the shop, find gobstoppers and candy guppies by the pound, along with gummy fruits and pizza slices, sour octopi, unicorns and crocodiles. Paci said variety is the shop’s calling card. "I have a massive sweet tooth," he said, "so that probably helped things along a little."

The Sweet Spot Café LI is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. or later. 3787 Merrick Rd. Seaford, 516-308-3843.

