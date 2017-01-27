TODAY'S PAPER
Swell Taco adding new location in Patchogue

Trio tacos from Swell Taco in Babylon. They'll

Trio tacos from Swell Taco in Babylon. They'll soon be available in Swell Taco's second location, in Patchogue. Photo Credit: Newsday / Joan Reminick

By Gary Duff Special to Newsday
Scattered across the South Shore of Long Island are more than a dozen taco spots: there’s Pico Tequila in Bay Shore, Bubba’s Burrito Bar in Islip, and Taco Joe’s in Massapequa, but the latest addition to the taco scene is hitting downtown Patchogue.

Swell Taco, the second Southern California-inspired outpost from Brooke Jankow and her brother Steve Zoerner, is scheduled to open this spring in the old Main Street Italian Bistro space. The original Swell Taco is on Deer Park Avenue in Babylon.

“I grew up in southern California. My taste comes from a more authentic place,” says Jankow, trying to separate Swell Taco from Tex-Mex spots on Long Island. “Some of our ingredients are even sourced and shipped in from California and Mexico.”

On the menu are a variety of chicken, pork, beef and seafood tacos, as well as burritos, and a plethora of sides such as chips, guacamole, and salsas.

The brother and sister team have added their Babylon restaurant general manager, Tiffany Amador, to ownership.

30 East Main St., Patchogue, swelltacoli.com

