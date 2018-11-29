The Long Beach Diner endured at the corner of Park Avenue and Laurelton for two decades, but its successor, Syrtaki, lasted less than six months.

Theodore Agelis, who bought the diner in 2014, was competing with a profusion of area diners (including the Laurel, right across the street) and, in April, transformed the spot into a Greek taverna.

“Syrtaki” is Greek for “dancing men” and the dining room was decorated with black-and-white photographs of them, including Telly Savalas and Anthony Quinn (who isn’t Greek, but who played that famous dancing Greek man, Zorba, in the 1964 film).

The menu featured some Hellenic dishes rarely seen on Long Island, including revithada Santorinis (Santorini-style oven-baked chickpeas with lemon and oregano) and bakaliaro skordalia (fried codfish in garlic sauce.)

The owner was not available for comment, but there’s been no movement at the premises for weeks; the phone is disconnected and the website is down.