Taco Bell is stepping up its game this Taco Tuesday.

The chain announced it plans to give away nacho cheese Doritos Locos tacos (beef, lettuce and cheese) on Tuesday to all drive-thru customers as “a small way of saying thank you for how everyone is showing up for their communities” amid the coronavirus pandemic, its CEO said.

It’s also donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, which customers will be able to do as well by “rounding up” their order total.

No purchase necessary and while supplies last.