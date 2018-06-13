TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
66° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants

Taco Bell giving away free tacos during 'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' promotion

Taco Bell will give away free Doritos Locos

Taco Bell will give away free Doritos Locos tacos Wednesday during their 'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' promotion. Photo Credit: Taco Bell

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com
Print

It’s not Taco Tuesday, but it sure feels like it with Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion.

In honor of the Golden State Warriors beating the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Cavs’ home court in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 6, the fast food restaurant is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday (no purchase necessary; one per customer).

For those not familiar with the Doritos Locos Taco, normally sold for $1.69, it’s similar to the traditional hard taco, but made with a Doritos shell. There are three options —  “fiery,” “cool ranch” or “nacho cheese” — all stuffed with the classics: meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato. 

This isn’t the first time Taco Bell has run this promotion, or a similar one — they also ran one during the World Series called “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco.”  During the World Series in October 2017, Cameron Maybin of the Houston Astros stole second base in the 11th inning of Game 2, prompting the taco giant to give away free tacos across America.

By Joann Vaglica joann.vaglica@newsday.com

Latest reviews

"Sunday sauce" features pork ribs, sausage, braciola, meatballs, New Italian eatery brings a taste of Naples to LI
Pineapple upside down pancakes are topped with house-made Cheerful brunch spot offers great cocktails, large portions
Tender grilled octopus highlights the starters at Elaia 3-star Greek eatery shines with the classics
Onion rava masala dosa served at Mithaas in Chain brings street food from across India to LI
The blue cheese-crusted rib-eye steak is flavor-packed up LI wine bar and grill still on point, 11 years later
The Bacon Jam and Egg burger, a grass-fed New-wave luncheonette earns 3-star review