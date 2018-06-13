It’s not Taco Tuesday, but it sure feels like it with Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion.

In honor of the Golden State Warriors beating the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Cavs’ home court in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on June 6, the fast food restaurant is giving away free Doritos Locos tacos between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday (no purchase necessary; one per customer).

For those not familiar with the Doritos Locos Taco, normally sold for $1.69, it’s similar to the traditional hard taco, but made with a Doritos shell. There are three options — “fiery,” “cool ranch” or “nacho cheese” — all stuffed with the classics: meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato.

This isn’t the first time Taco Bell has run this promotion, or a similar one — they also ran one during the World Series called “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco.” During the World Series in October 2017, Cameron Maybin of the Houston Astros stole second base in the 11th inning of Game 2, prompting the taco giant to give away free tacos across America.