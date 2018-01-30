TODAY'S PAPER
Taco Bout It opens in Riverhead

Tacos and a tamale at Taco Bout It, which has opened in Riverhead. Photo Credit: Newsday / Corin Hirsch

By Corin Hirsch corin.hirsch@newsday.com
Riverhead’s robust taqueria quotient is holding steady: Taco Bout It has opened in the tucked-away Main Street space where Las Mexicanas Tacos closed a few months ago.

The cozy eatery, with a handful of tables and boldly painted walls, can be tricky to find — it’s behind Haiku Sushi — and is the latest venture for owners Anthony Catanzaro and Anthony Cicogna, who also own Boom Burgers in Westhampton Beach and Mattituck.

The two Anthonys have enlisted their chef from Mattituck, Oaxaca native Alejandro “Chicki” Ramirez, for a menu with a traditional bent. Ramirez makes his own tortillas for tacos ($2.75- $4) that come showered with chopped cilantro and onion, or can be amped up with add-ons like pickled serrano peppers or queso, plus an array of house salsas.

Husk-wrapped tamales are laced with either al pastor ($4) or poblano peppers, onions, corn and cheese ($3). Quesadillas ($7), fajitas ($13-16), burritos ($7-11) enchiladas ($13-14) and tortas ($8-12) also make appearances, as do horchata, the tart hibiscus tea called jamaica and Jarritos sodas. Beer and wine will join that lineup soon.

Eventually, the kitchen plans to offer Mexican breakfast dishes on Sunday mornings, as well as churros.

Taco Bout It, 40B E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-574-8787. Cash only.

Corin Hirsch is a Long Island native who covers food, drinks and restaurants for Newsday, which she joined in March 2017.

