Your guide to takeout on Long Island

FAMILY-STYLE

When it comes to feeding four or more people, compiling single dishes can get expensive. Here are a few places that offer family-sized meals, or trays of signature dishes for larger groups. If you're favorite restaurant doesn't advertise family meals, per se, simply ask about catering sizes.

388 Italian Restaurant & Catering (388 Willis Ave., Roslyn Heights): Takeout, curbside and no-contact delivery is a first for this Roslyn spot, which offers family-style portions by default — salads, pasta and an array of meat and fish dishes, starting at $15 and topping out at $50, for Chilean sea bass. More info: 516-621-3888, 388restaurant.com

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar and Verde Kitchen & Cocktails: These sister restaurants are offering family-sized portions of staples such as tacos and pozole (a hearty pork stew) and sandwiches, mostly costing between $39 and $80. If you bypass third-party delivery and call direct, you'll get a 15 percent takeout discount, and cocktails (such as margaritas and rum punches) and bottles of wine can be added on. More info: Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar; 12 E. Main St., Bay Shore; 631-665-3030; coastalliny.com and Verde Kitchen & Cocktails; 70 E. Main St., Bay Shore; 631-665-6300; verdekitchen.com

Eat Mosaic (418 N. Country Rd., St. James): With their tasting menus on hiatus for a time, the gang here has instituted a "have it at home" family-style menu, with meals of things such as blackened albacore tuna, gumbo or "stewp" (a barley and beef pot roast). Meals start at $60 for two to four people, and customers can add on a bottle of wine (from a list) for $20. Primarily takeout, but the restaurant hinted they might deliver. More info: 631-584-2058, eatmosaic.com

Robke's (427 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport): What will the people do without their Robke's fix? Order half- and full- trays of baked clams, chicken Marsala and ravioli to go. Half trays start at $70, full trays are $100 to $150. More info: 631-754-9663, robkescountryinn

SMOK-HAUS (7 12th St., Garden City): This barbecue restaurant's "corona buster" barbecue packages combine heaps of barbecued meat with slider rolls and sides such as pickled veggies, rice and baked beans. $39.00 to $99.99. Takeout, curbside and home delivery. More info: 516-986-8568, smoke-haus.com

Stresa (1524 Northern Blvd., Manhasset): This high-end Italian restaurant is offering $60 family meals — for takeout, curbside or local delivery — that feed four to six people. Customers choose one starter (think pasta fagioli soup or caprese di Bufala) and one main course (chicken Marsala, rigatoni Bolognese, et al.); bread and a dessert sampler are included. More info: 516-365-6956, stresa-restaurant.com

Tap Room (44-46 Main St., Bay Shore): This gastropub has always offered trays of dishes such as mac-and-cheese bites and burgers via its catering arm, and families can call up and get 10 percent off of curbside delivery; hospital employees get an additional discount. Takeout is an option, too. More info: 631-665-2000, taproomofny.com