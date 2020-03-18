TODAY'S PAPER
Lifestyle

Your guide to takeout on Long Island

Pulled pork sandwhich at SMOK-HAUS in Garden City.

Pulled pork sandwhich at SMOK-HAUS in Garden City. Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Erica Marcus, Corin Hirsch and Scott Vogel
Print

It’s going to take more than a global pandemic to stop Long Islanders from obsessing about dining. As the rules have changed from don’t kiss your waiter to keep your distance from your dinner companion to stay out of restaurants all together, we have all learned to adjust our expectations. But most of us aren't ready to surrender just yet to an exclusive diet of home cooking. 

While a number of restaurants have closed temporarily, many are shifting their focus to takeout — including some restaurants that have never done it before. Most of them are offering both curbside pickup and delivery. (Do keep in mind that many app-based delivery services charge restaurants a hefty fee; if you have some flexibility, ask the restaurant which method they prefer.)

Here’s an Island-wide round up of just a fraction of restaurants that are scrambling to serve you at home. Please bear in mind that as advisories and regulations change, so do restaurant hours, menus and policies.

FAMILY-STYLE

BARGAIN

FINE DINING

NEW

