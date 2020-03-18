Your guide to takeout on Long Island
It’s going to take more than a global pandemic to stop Long Islanders from obsessing about dining. As the rules have changed from don’t kiss your waiter to keep your distance from your dinner companion to stay out of restaurants all together, we have all learned to adjust our expectations. But most of us aren't ready to surrender just yet to an exclusive diet of home cooking.
While a number of restaurants have closed temporarily, many are shifting their focus to takeout — including some restaurants that have never done it before. Most of them are offering both curbside pickup and delivery. (Do keep in mind that many app-based delivery services charge restaurants a hefty fee; if you have some flexibility, ask the restaurant which method they prefer.)
Here’s an Island-wide round up of just a fraction of restaurants that are scrambling to serve you at home. Please bear in mind that as advisories and regulations change, so do restaurant hours, menus and policies.
FAMILY-STYLE
When it comes to feeding four or more people, compiling single dishes can get expensive. Here are a few places that offer family-sized meals, or trays of signature dishes for larger groups. If you're favorite restaurant doesn't advertise family meals, per se, simply ask about catering sizes.
388 Italian Restaurant & Catering (388 Willis Ave., Roslyn Heights): Takeout, curbside and no-contact delivery is a first for this Roslyn spot, which offers family-style portions by default — salads, pasta and an array of meat and fish dishes, starting at $15 and topping out at $50, for Chilean sea bass. More info: 516-621-3888, 388restaurant.com
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar and Verde Kitchen & Cocktails: These sister restaurants are offering family-sized portions of staples such as tacos and pozole (a hearty pork stew) and sandwiches, mostly costing between $39 and $80. If you bypass third-party delivery and call direct, you'll get a 15 percent takeout discount, and cocktails (such as margaritas and rum punches) and bottles of wine can be added on. More info: Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar; 12 E. Main St., Bay Shore; 631-665-3030; coastalliny.com and Verde Kitchen & Cocktails; 70 E. Main St., Bay Shore; 631-665-6300; verdekitchen.com
Eat Mosaic (418 N. Country Rd., St. James): With their tasting menus on hiatus for a time, the gang here has instituted a "have it at home" family-style menu, with meals of things such as blackened albacore tuna, gumbo or "stewp" (a barley and beef pot roast). Meals start at $60 for two to four people, and customers can add on a bottle of wine (from a list) for $20. Primarily takeout, but the restaurant hinted they might deliver. More info: 631-584-2058, eatmosaic.com
Robke's (427 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport): What will the people do without their Robke's fix? Order half- and full- trays of baked clams, chicken Marsala and ravioli to go. Half trays start at $70, full trays are $100 to $150. More info: 631-754-9663, robkescountryinn
SMOK-HAUS (7 12th St., Garden City): This barbecue restaurant's "corona buster" barbecue packages combine heaps of barbecued meat with slider rolls and sides such as pickled veggies, rice and baked beans. $39.00 to $99.99. Takeout, curbside and home delivery. More info: 516-986-8568, smoke-haus.com
Stresa (1524 Northern Blvd., Manhasset): This high-end Italian restaurant is offering $60 family meals — for takeout, curbside or local delivery — that feed four to six people. Customers choose one starter (think pasta fagioli soup or caprese di Bufala) and one main course (chicken Marsala, rigatoni Bolognese, et al.); bread and a dessert sampler are included. More info: 516-365-6956, stresa-restaurant.com
Tap Room (44-46 Main St., Bay Shore): This gastropub has always offered trays of dishes such as mac-and-cheese bites and burgers via its catering arm, and families can call up and get 10 percent off of curbside delivery; hospital employees get an additional discount. Takeout is an option, too. More info: 631-665-2000, taproomofny.com
BARGAIN
Takeout options that deliver on taste and value are a great way to stash the fridge.
Amici (304 Route 25A, Mount Sinai): In addition to regular menu of Italian favorites, offering a mix-and-match option: select from a list of 20 dishes (penne alla vodka, linguine and clams, chicken Parm, sausage and peppers, Caesar salad and more) and get 5 for $25, 10 for $50. Delivery and pickup. More info: 631-473-2400, amicirestaurant.org
Chiddy’s Cheesesteaks (2187 Jericho Tpke., Commack): Cheesesteaks, hot dogs, quesadillas, loaded fries and more happy-making foods. Delivery and pickup. (Other location at 191 Main St., Farmingdale. Food truck at 1851 Sunrise Hwy., Bay Shore.) More info: 631-888-3262, chiddyscheesesteaks.com
FaxChix (868 Horseblock Rd., Farmingville): All your Portuguese culinary needs met, plus a smattering of Mexican dishes too. The star of the show here is the chargrilled chicken. Delivery and pickup. More info: 631-736-4600, faxchixrestaurant.com
Go Greek (180 7th St., Garden City): This Greek spot has carved out a niche as a casual, quick-serve restaurant that nevertheless elevates Greek food above that of the average gyro joint. Delivery and pickup. (Other location at 4611 Sunrise Hwy., Bohemia.) More info: 516-746-2222, gofreshgreek.com
Marie Blachere (550 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck): Sandwiches, salads, pastries (including magnifent fruit tarts) but most of all fresh baguettes, bread which freezes great and can be ordered par-baked. Buy 3 loaves get one free. Delivery and pickup. More info: 516-487-0864, marieblachereus.com
Punta Cana (162 Post Ave., Westbury): Dominican-ish DIY rice-and-bean bowls, salads, mofongo, empanadas and more. Punta Cana is now selling uncooked empanadas, too: Buy a few dozen, keep them in the fridge or freezer and bake or fry them at home. Delivery and pickup. (Other locations at 376 New York Ave., Huntington and 1 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre.) More info: 516-280-4099, eatpuntacana.com
FINE DINING
Takeout fine dining: oxymoron or unexpected pleasure? We’re going with the latter. As of this week, plenty of the island’s finest upscale establishments are taking their wares on the road, offering full or partial menus for delivery and/or pickup. Some are even offering specials. Sure, there’s nothing like an evening out at the restaurants below, but splurging on an evening in just might hold its own special charms.
Autentico (24 South St., Oyster Bay): Chef Francesco Pecoraro is offering a special to-go menu that includes seafood salad, eggplant parmigiana, lasagna with artichoke hearts, and crab strudel with peppers, red caviar and sweet salt of Cervia. Takeout only. More info: 516-922-2212, autenticooysterbay.com
Bistro Etc. (43B Main St., Port Washington): 15% off food and alcohol orders over $50, children's menu available. Pickup and delivery. More info: 516-472-7780, bistroetc.com
The Bryant Restaurant & Bar (100 Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station): Open 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a limited takeout menu not finalized at press time, see website for details. Takeout only. More info: 631-932-3321, pollrestaurants.com
Bryant & Cooper Steakhouse (2 Middle Neck Rd., Roslyn): From prime rib to porterhouse, the steakhouse's full menu is available for takeout only from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. More info: 516-627-7270, pollrestaurants.com
Cipollini Trattoria & Bar (2110 Northern Blvd., Manhasset): Patrons can get a reduced menu of Italian specialties from noon to 8 p.m. Takeout only. More info: 516-627-7172, pollrestaurants.com
Pearl Restaurant (4338 Austin Blvd., Island Park): Full kids menu added, plus discounts on all items along with 10 percent off on gift cards. Delivery and takeout. More info: 516-432-0723, pearlrestaurantny.com
Prime (117 N. New York Ave., Huntington): The waterside spot features a special limited menu that includes sushi rolls, branzino, steelhead salmon, filet mignon and New York strip steak. Takeout only. More info: 631-385-1515, restaurantprime.com
Rothmann’s Steakhouse (6319 Northern Blvd., East Norwich): Now offering a $59 three-course dinner special to-go with selections such as lobster shrimp bisque, tomahawk steaks and chateaubriand. Delivery and takeout. More info: 516-922-2500, rothmannssteakhouse.com
Tellers (605 Main St., Islip): Patrons can get 20 percent off all orders from special lunch and dinner menus that include filet tips Diane, roast chicken and boneless New York strip. Delivery and takeout. More info: 631-277-7070, tellerschophouse.com
Tiga (43A Main St., Port Washington): A special menu includes extensive sushi selection minus the usual cold appetizers. Delivery and takeout. More info: 516-918-9993, tigany.com
TOKU Modern Asian (2014 Northern Blvd., Manhasset): Open noon to 8 p.m., offering full regular menu to include sushi, salad, noodle and rice dishes, as well as the eatery's celebrated fries; takeout available. More info: 516-627-8658, pollrestaurants.com
NEW
Novelty is the ultimate luxury now that most of us are stuck at home with our same old families and same old usual takeout spots. Here are some Long Island restaurants that have opened recently.
Arrosto Italian Rotisserie (2263 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale): Ken Arnone, the chef-owner of Arrosto, is bringing serious culinary firepower to this primarily takeout operation that’s menu is focused on expertly grilled chicken, a porchetta-ish take on pulled pork and grilled shrimp skewers. Don’t miss the mashed potatoes. More info: 631-390-8620, arrostoitalian.com
Beenz (658 Motor Pkwy., Hauppauge): This new Indian place features a large selection of classic dishes from tandoori to korma and more, along with unique and popular Asian-influenced dishes such as cauliflower fritters. Takeout only. More info: 631-813-1414, beenzli.com
Carolyn’s Southern Comfort Cuisine (2564 Hempstead Tpke., East Meadow): The menu here is straight-ahead soul: fried chicken, fried whiting and catfish and shrimp, chicken-fried steak, grits, collards and mac & cheese and much more. Delivery and pickup. More info: 516-396-0660, carolyns.kitchen
The Chicken Coop (212 E. Main St., Huntington): This rotisserie-chicken spot opened in early March, and its stock in trade are roasted half- or whole chickens with an array of sides, from jalapeño-cheddar mac-and-cheese to collard greens. Those who don't wish to venture inside can get their bird from a pickup window — or birds, plural, as a few family-sized packages are offered. More info: 631-425-2667, chickencoopgrilltisserie.com
Choppers Burger Bar (671 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head): High-end chef Kent Monkan (The Brass Rail in Locust Valley, Heirloom Tavern in Glen Head, Wild Goose in Port Washington) takes it down a notch at this fast-casual spot featuring burgers, chicken, fries and shakes. Delivery and pickup. More info: 516-403-2299, choppersburgerbar.com
Chubs Burgers Burritos & Heroes (625 Horseblock Rd., Farmingville): Oversized heroes and wraps are the rule at this new takeout spot, where owner Ryan Jones (who also owns Chubs Meats a few miles away) named most of the sandwiches after friends, family and longtime customers. More info: 631-880-7999, chubbsbbh.com
Coach Meeting House (160 Mill River Rd., Oyster Bay): From the folks who brought you nearby Coach Grill & Tavern, this just-opened eatery is offering a special menu of family-style meals serving 4-6 and 6-10 persons to “help families navigating uncharted waters.” Selections include burgers, pasta, steaks and vegan options. Delivery and takeout. More info: 516-588-9288, coachgrillandtavernoysterbay.com
Pita Pit (812 Wheeler Rd., Hauppauge): Opened in December, this chain’s first Long Island location offers a wide selection of pocket pita sandwiches, plus quesadillas, smoothies and more. Delivery and takeout. More info: 631-780-6655, pitapitusa.com
Vespa Italian Chophouse (843 Fort Salonga Rd., Northport): This is the second location of Farmingdale's Vespa, and while thin-crust pizzettes are still a draw, the massive menu sprawls to steaks, burgers and meat and seafood entrees. Customers can get takeout during both lunch and dinner. More info: 631-651-9889. vespaitalianchophouse.com
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.