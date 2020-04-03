A stay-at-home Easter does not have to include cooking. Satisfy your Easter appetites with a festive take-out meal from one of the following restaurants or grocers:

FAIRWAY Full Easter dinners for pickup or delivery via locations in Plainview Sunday, April 12 include ready-for-the-oven leg of lamb, honey glazed ham, standing rib roast and beef Wellington. Each serves 8-10 people ($235-$350). Order deadline is April 5, 866-392-2837, fairway.com.

FIFTH SEASON This seasonally driven restaurant is offering a spring family-style dinner for four, for $125, available for curbside pickup hot or cold until 2pm on Easter Sunday. Choose either an organic field greens or Caesar salad, a citrus and honey glazed ham or roasted leg of lamb, three side dishes (asparagus, carrots, broccoli, mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes or brown rice pilaf) and either strawberry-rhubarb crisp or flourless chocolate cake for dessert. Order by Friday, April 10. 34 East Broadway, Port Jefferson, 631-477-8500, thefifth-season.com.

FIRST & SOUTH This North Fork favorite will be offering Easter specials — ham, quiches, and more — in addition to its regular takeout menu of family-style dishes. Order in advance and pick up your Easter food on either Saturday or Sunday and reheat at your convenience. 100 South St., Greenport, 631-333-2200, firstandsouth.com.

MORTON'S THE STEAKHOUSE The Great Neck steakhouse is offering to to-go Easter dinner for two for $109 that includes a choice of appetizer, main, side and dessert for each person. DIYers might opt for one of the restaurant's steak Easter dinner kits that include ready-to-grill filets, plus lobster tails, lamb chop lollipops, sides, salad and dessert ($119, feeds two people), 516-498-2950, mortons.com.

OFF THE BLOCK KITCHEN & MEATS This butcher shop/restaurant is offering leg of lamb or ham platters with vegetable side dishes, serving families of four, as well as its takeout menu on Easter Sunday. Order a few days in advance. 501 Montauk Hwy., Sayville, 631-573-6655, offtheblockmeats.com

STEW LEONARD'S Both Farmingdale and East Meadow locations are offering order-ahead a la carte family dinner entrees ranging from leg of lamb and smoked ham to roast turkey breast (from $70), plus sides such as sweet potato mousse and green beans Almondine ($15.99 each). Or go for the $150 smoked ham dinner for 8 that includes a choice of 4 sides, dinner rolls and two pies, stewleonardscatering.com.

UNCLE GUISEPPE'S The grocer's seven Long Island locations are offering Easter dinner catering packages that include a choice of appetizer, pasta, entree and sides, plus dessert. Mains include traditional spiral glazed ham, stuffed lamb or pork loin . $219.99 for six to eight people. Larger and a la carte menu options available. Order deadline April 10, uncleg.com.