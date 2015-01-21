Taormina restaurant opens in Sea Cliff

Taormina Italian Restaurant & Pizza has opened in the former digs of Allison's Amalfi Ristorante. The restaurant opened two weeks ago, said owner Saverio Caratozzolo. The liquor license should be along shortly, he said.

Caratozzolo was an owner at SaVino’s in Lynbrook (which got two stars from Joan Reminick in 2013). He said that Taormina was more of a restaurant, less of a pizzeria.

Born in Calabria and a longtime resident of Rome, Caratozzolo characterized the menu at Taormina as “authentic, homemade Italian food.” The dinner menu features such classics as Caprese salad, fried calamari, Caesar salad, tagliatelle alla Bolognese, linguine alle vongole, farfalle with shrimp and zucchini, chicken scarpariello and veal and chicken Milanese, Marsala, Francese or Parmesan. More innovative dishes include avocado salad, roasted fig-spinach-goat cheese salad, pistachio-crusted salmon. Appetizers and salads are $10 to $15; pastas are $16 to $21; mains are $19 to $24.

There are also large traditional pizzas and smaller “specialty” pies ($17.50, small; $20.50, large) such as the Boscaiola (mozzarella, sausage, mushrooms, Parmesan) and Taormina (sauteed eggplant, tomato, olives, capers, ricotta). And something different: individual square Sicilian and Grandma pies for the table.

Taormina Italian Restaurant & Pizza is at 400 Glen Cove Ave., Sea Cliff, 516-277-2424.