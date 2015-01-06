TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
SEARCH
39° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants
By Peter M. Gianotti

Tappo closes in Glen Cove; Rodizio to succeed

Dining room of Tappo, Glen Cove

Dining room of Tappo, Glen Cove Photo Credit: Handout

Print

Tappo, which offered Italian-American fare in Glen Cove, has closed after a run of about three years.

It's expected to be succeeded by Chama Rodizio. Rodizio traditionally is an all-you-can-eat, meat-oriented restaurant. Chama Rodizio is expected to open this month.

Tappo earned a one-and-a-half-star rating in Newsday. It followed Epiphany at this address.

Chama Rodizio, 284 Glen St., Glen Cove; 516-759-1913.

By Peter M. Gianotti

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer