Tappo closes in Glen Cove; Rodizio to succeed

Tappo, which offered Italian-American fare in Glen Cove, has closed after a run of about three years.

It's expected to be succeeded by Chama Rodizio. Rodizio traditionally is an all-you-can-eat, meat-oriented restaurant. Chama Rodizio is expected to open this month.

Tappo earned a one-and-a-half-star rating in Newsday. It followed Epiphany at this address.

Chama Rodizio, 284 Glen St., Glen Cove; 516-759-1913.