By ERICA MARCUS

Taste of Long Island benefit at The Carltun

More than 40 local restaurants, bakers and caterers will gather on Monday for the annual “Taste of Long Island” at The Carltun in Eisenhower Park, East Meadow. The event benefits The Safe Center LI, a Bethpage facility for victims of abuse.

Among the participants offering tastings will be Caracara Mexican Grill (Farmingdale), Grotta di Fuoco (Long Beach), Morton’s The Steakhouse (Great Neck), Page One (Glen Cove), PeraBell Food Bar (Patchogue), R.S. Jones (Merrick), West East Bistro (Hicksville), Sweet Karma Desserts (Plainview) and Iavarone Bros. (Wantagh, Woodbury and New Hyde Park).

General admission tickets are $100, reserved seating (limited availability) is $150. Click here to purchase tickets, or call Hillary Needle at 516-993-4056.

The event runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

