Chefs’ tasting galas are nothing new or unusual on Long Island, but Taste the Greats promises to be something special. The “ultimate Long Island food and drink event” takes place March 14, a Saturday night (instead of the industry-standard Monday) at Huntington’s Oheka Castle (a premier venue) and features a lineup of some of the Island’s most accomplished chefs.

It costs $100 to sample the culinary stylings of such established toques as Guy Reuge (Mirabelle, Stony Brook and Sandbar, Cold Spring Harbor), Tom Schaudel (Kingfish, Westbury), Stephan Bogardus (The Halyard, Greenport), Craig Attwood (Five Ocean, Long Beach) and Peter Van der Mije (Osteria Leana, Oyster Bay).

Among relative newcomers are Andrew Minitelli (Osteria Morini, Roosevelt Field), Kyle Koenig (who recently landed at Preston House in Riverhead), Francis Derby (new to Prime, Huntington) and Marco Pellegrini (formerly of Caci, Southold) who will be giving guests a sneak preview of the menu at his not-yet-opened Osteria Umbra in Smithtown.

Rounding out a male-dominated evening will be an esteemed visitor from across the East River: chef-author-entrepreneur and all-around Italian-food MVP Lidia Bastianich.

Oheka’s own executive chef, Chris Cappello, and executive pastry chef, Daniel Andreotti, will also strut their stuff.

In addition to food, there will be unlimited wine, beer, spirits and music (jazz by Dandy Wellington and his band).

Taste the Greats, March 14, runs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Oheka Castle, 135 W Gate Dr., Huntington, oheka.com.

