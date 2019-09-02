Tellers: An American Chophouse, one of Long Island's top spots for steak, will host a series of dinners with celebrity chefs in September and October to benefit Long Island Cares, a charity, founded by the late musician, Harry Chapin, whose goal is “a hunger-free Long Island.”

"Chefs Against Hunger" fundraising dinners are slated for six Mondays, Sept. 23 to Oct. 28. Tellers is a member of the Bohlsen Restaurant Group. The Bohlsen Family Foundation pledges to donate a minimum of $10,000 from the events to Long Island Cares-The Harry Chapin Food Bank for hunger relief.

The cost of each dinner is $175 per person. The gatherings, expected not to exceed 14 diners each, will include a meet-and-greet cocktail hour with the chef of the day and a locally-sourced, four-course dinner paired with Long Island wines, spirits or beers,

"The series is the first in what we hope to be an annual effort to raise awareness and money for Long Island Cares," said co-owner Michael Bohlsen of the restaurant group.

"Chefs Against Hunger" is part of Tellers' twentieth anniversary, with "the best local chefs working together toward one cause … to end local hunger."

It's advisable to make reservations as soon as possible via the Tellers website. Scroll down to select the dinner you wish to attend. The menus for the dinner haven't been finalized.

This collaboration of Long Island chefs will begin on Sept. 23, with Claudia Fleming and Brian Wilson of North Fork Table & Inn in Southold.

On Sept. 30, Michael Meehan of River Road in Oyster Bay will participate; on Oct. 7, Tom Schaudel of Kingfish in Westbury; on Oct. 14, Peter Van Der Mije of Osteria Leana in Oyster Bay; on Oct. 21. Thomas Gloster of Rustic Root in Woodbury; and on Oct. 28, Noah Schwartz of Noah's in Greenport.

The inside scoop on restaurants, dining deals, recipes, takeout and more delivered Thursdays. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Michael Bohlsen said "The restaurant business is built to serve a local community in four key ways: restaurants hire and employ locals, we purchase and support local wholesalers, and, of course, feed the local populace. But we also are an industry that is constantly giving back locally to help those less fortunate. The 'Chefs Against Hunger' series is a celebration of all four ways …"

Tellers: An American Chophouse, 605 Main St., Islip, 631-277-7070, tellerschophouse.com.