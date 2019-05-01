While it lasted, it was one of Long Island’s most distinctive Indian eateries, a vegetarian restaurant specializing in the egg cuisine of Gujarat. But now, in an 180-degree culinary turn, the short-lived Raju’s Egg & Veg has been replaced by Texas Chicken & Burgers, a fast-food spot whose name pretty much sums up the menu.

Fried chicken pieces, regular or spicy, can be had in servings from two pieces to 15 ($5.49 to $21.99). Burgers range from $5.49 to $6.99, depending on toppings. There are also chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, wings, fried shrimp and fried cod plus sides such as salad, macaroni and cheese, onion rings and mozzarella sticks.

The restaurant is simply decorated and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Texas Chicken & Burgers is the latest link in a small chain with more than 30 locations in the metropolitan area, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. All the chain’s meats are Halal Certified by Halal Food Council USA, ISWA (Islamic Society of the Washington Area) and Halalco. The Hicksville location, the only one on Long Island so far, is operated by franchisee Ibraim Noorzai and his partners.

Before Raju’s Egg & Veg (April 2017 to May 2018), this address was occupied by Chawla’s 2 and Kwality.

Texas Chicken & Burgers is at 70 S. Broadway, Hicksville, 516-822-2400, texaschickenandburgers.com.