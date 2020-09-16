Steaks, fresh-baked bread served with cinnamon butter and housemade margaritas. Combine that with loud country music and line dancing. We just virtually took you to Texas Roadhouse’s newest establishment in Selden (there are also locations in East Meadow (2009) and Deer Park (2014)).

Everything on the menu at this Kentucky-based chain is made from scratch. "We have a professional butcher and baker at every location," managing partner Kristina Wilson said who work the steaks in a 34-degree cooler and make yeast rolls from scratch daily.

While Texas Roadhouse might be known for its bottomless peanuts, steak and ribs, its menu goes beyond that. But, more on its steaks and ribs quickly — its selection includes USDA choice sirloin, New York strip, Dallas filet, porterhouse T-bone and prime rib. Steaks are between 6 and 16 ounces ($12.49-$27.49 per steak) and are served with two sides. Its ribs, featuring its signature barbecue sauce, are slow-cooked and served by the half ($16.49) or full slab ($20.49).

There are also plenty of burgers, sandwiches, salads, chicken and seafood dishes besides finger foods such as fried pickles, cheese fries and wings on the menu.

Wash it all down with one of its 15 margaritas, including its original frozen or on the rocks, sangria margarita (made with red wine) and Jamaican Cowboy (made with rum and peach schnapps).

As with all other locations, the interior is "all theater," Wilson said, adding it gives off "that nice Texas, homey feel." Each location is decorated with murals that reflect the community the restaurant is in and each is still approved by chain founder Kent Taylor. Here, diners will find murals featuring the Long Island Ducks, Port Jefferson ferry, Long Island's many vineyards and more.

The first Texas Roadhouse opened in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993. There are now more than 500 locations worldwide. Wilson said the goal is to have six Long Island locations spaced out about 20 miles from each other.

Texas Roadhouse is at 289 Middle Country Rd. in Selden (it replaced Ruby Tuesdays in Selden Plaza). It’s open Mondays to Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. 631-496-3073. texasroadhouse.com