In a Tex-Mex variation on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Texicana Grill is hiding a “golden taco” inside a random order of the Bellmore eatery’s “taco fiesta.” Whoever finds it will be entitled to a free taco fiesta — perhaps not as exciting as a tour of a magical tortilla factory led by a slightly mad proprietor, but nothing to sneeze at, either.

The first thing you will want to know is that the fabled golden taco is actually a hard taco shell covered in 24-carat gold leaf, which means it is entirely edible and will not chip teeth. Texicana’s fiestas are DIY affairs: You are provided with all the fixings so you can assemble your own tacos, either in the restaurant or at home (via pick up and, if you are in Bellmore, Merrick or Wantagh, free delivery).

Each fiesta comes with your choice of grilled chicken or picadillo (ground beef w/ potatoes and carrots) or grilled vegetables, hard-shell corn or soft flour tortillas, and lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, rice, beans, chips and salsa. Prices range from $16.99 (8 tortillas) to $116.99 (60 tortillas). The winner gets an 8-tortilla taco fiesta.

To claim your prize, take a photo of the golden taco with your phone. Show it to the restaurant when you want to redeem your prize, or post it on social media tagging Texicana Grill on Facebook, @Texicanagrill on Instagram, or email the photo to texicanagrill@aol.com.

There is currently one golden taco in circulation; once it is found, Texicana Grill will launch another one. Owner Steven Scopelitis expects the hunt to go on for another two weeks.

If you’re eating in, save room for dessert: Texicana Grill makes its own old-fashioned hand-cranked ice cream.

Texicana Grill is at 2713 Merrick Rd., Bellmore, 516-785-9200, texicanagrill.com.