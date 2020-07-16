TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
SEARCH
67° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

Thai Chic Bistro opens in Hewlett

Mango with butterfly pea-infused sticky rice at Thai

Mango with butterfly pea-infused sticky rice at Thai Chic Bistro, a new restaurant in Hewlett. Credit: Newsday/Scott Vogel

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
Print

Most days, Jitlada Soipetch and Janpen Nixon drive to the Island from New Jersey for work. Suphacheap Hongsakul and Sawangchit Chankaeo drive in from Queens. The destination is the same for all four friends: a former pizza place in Hewlett that the quartet, all old friends, have converted into Thai Chic Bistro, which opened in June.

“What makes this place special?” I asked.

Soipetch and Chankaeo backed away from my outdoor table and conferred. A minute or so went by, then another.

“We recommend the crispy half chicken,” said Soipetch. “It is very popular.” Price: $16.95.

"The salmon basil fried rice is very popular too,” added Chankaeo. Price: $14.95.

By that time I’d already ordered the drunken noodles with shrimp ($13.95), a nice rendition of that dish, and the popular appetizer known as money bags ($7.95), in which bits of chicken, corn and other vegetables are tied inside small wonton sacs, deep-fried and served with a plum sauce. Also good.

My favorite dish, in a surprise, was the mango sticky rice. Its rice bluish-hued courtesy butterfly pea, the mango slid gracefully onto the tongue, coconut milk matched sweet with sticky, and the warm dessert proved richly satisfying, even on the hottest of July days.

For now, Thai Chic Bistro’s 73 indoor seats are off-limits pending approval by the town, but a dozen or so are available outside, along with takeout and delivery.

“We have worked together before in Thai restaurants, all of us, but we are happy to now have our own place,” said Soipetch.

Thai Chic Bistro is at 1241-1243 Broadway in Hewlett, 516-569-1705. Open for outdoor seating, takeout and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. 

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com

Latest reviews

Pan-fried pork-shrimp-chive dumplings at Zouji Dumpling House in New Northern Chinese eatery focuses on dumplings
Straw and hay pasta with prosciutto, peas, cream New Lynbrook Italian eatery is instantly one of LI's best
Fried calamari piadini with zucchini, artichoke, frisee, cherry Does Melville's huge new Italian spot live up to the hype?
The provolone-draped picanha burger is available on the Why you need to grab a seat in the bar at this new Brazilian steakhouse
The chapli kebab features patties of smartly seasoned New modest halal spot turns out savory grilled kebabs
A whole rotisserie chicken is served with rice New Wantagh eatery offers large portions at great prices
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search