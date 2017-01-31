TODAY'S PAPER
Thai Taste closes in Massapequa Park

Among the dishes at Thai Taste restaurant in

Among the dishes at Thai Taste restaurant in Massapequa Park were, clockwise from top, nightingale nest, panang curry chicken and papaya pok pok. Photo Credit: Doug Young

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Thai Taste, the elegant, 11-year-old Thai restaurant on Park Boulevard in Massapequa Park, has closed. A sign posted on the door thanked its patrons “for the great memories.”

When she reviewed Thai Taste in 2005, Newsday’s Joan Reminick found “a place to make the small discomforts of the outside world recede. Surrounded by autumn colors, elegant tapestries and fine carvings, I am happy to concentrate on the flavors detonating in my mouth.”

Thai Taste’s owners also operate Thai Table in Rockville Centre (est. 2001) and that restaurant will honor any and all gift certificates issued by the Massapequa Park location.

Thai Table is at 88 N. Village Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-678-0886, thaitablervc.com

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

