While this year’s Thanksgiving gatherings may be smaller and more local than in years past, they still demand turkey with all of the trimmings. If you're not cooking, the following places are serving socially distanced meals on premises, and/or offering takeout Thanksgiving dinners to eat at home.

NASSAU

317 Main Street (317 Main St., Farmingdale): "Chopped" star Eric LeVine has a Thanksgiving family pack for 4 people, priced at $125. Included are four portions of turkey, glazed ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, glazed sweet potatoes, broccoli casserole, Brussels sprouts, green beans, green salad, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, apple pie crisp and chocolate mousse. Larger packages available upon request. Place orders by Nov. 22. More info: 516-512-5317, 317mainstreet.com

Coliseum Caterers (1660 Old Country Rd., Plainview): Its Thanksgiving feast feeds 12 to 15, with an appetizer, roasted turkey or boneless sliced turkey breast, salad, soup, sides, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and choice of pie or rice pudding for $349. A 6-8 person package is priced at $229. More info: 516-483-4900, coliseumcaterers.com

Davenport Press Restaurant (70 Main St., Mineola): Its dine-in Thanksgiving Day menu is $44.95 a person ($22.95 for kids younger than 10. The three course meal includes choice of appetizer (shrimp cocktail, baked clams, rigatoni alla vodka among them), main course (in addition to roast turkey there will be prime rib, chicken parmigiana, seafood stuffed tilapia and more) and dessert (apple crisp, pecan pie, pumpkin pie, chocolate mousse, ice cream). Reservations recommended. More info: 516-248-8300, davenportpress.com

Messina Market (6255 Northern Blvd., East Norwich): Choose from a large a la carte menu that includes maple and walnut brie bites ($33/dozen), fried ravioli with marinara sauce ($26/dozen), and pigs in blankets ($16/dozen); assorted antipasto, crudite, and shrimp cocktail platters; soups including pumpkin bisque ($16/quart); classic entrees like roasted ($10/pound) or ready-to-cook ($7/pound) turkey; sides, sauces, salads, and desserts. Orders must be placed by Nov. 18. More info: 516-624-6800, messinamarket.com

The Milleridge Inn (585 No. Broadway, Jericho): Its family-style takeout Thanksgiving dinner includes a whole roasted turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, string beans, cranberry sauce, gravy, and your choice of apple or pumpkin pie; $185 for 6 to 8 people or $275 for 8 to 12 (preordering is a must). The Inn will also serve dinner on the premises in its two dining rooms. Menus include a prix fixe ($57.95 for adults, $27.95 for kids 12 and younger) or a grand buffet ($59.95 for adults, $29.95 for kids). More info: 516-931-2201, milleridgeinn.com

Seasons 52 (630 Old Country Rd., Garden City): Thanksgiving dinner to-go serving 4 to 6 people is available for pick up on Tuesday or Wednesday for $150. The box includes a choice of salad (field greens or Caesar), roasted turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, brioche and sage stuffing, green beans, mashed butternut squash and cranberry relish. Also included are your choice of mini pumpkin pies, raspberry chocolate chip cannolis and turtle cheesecakes for dessert. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance. More info: 516-248-5252, seasons52.com

Stew Leonard’s (261 Airport Plaza, Farmingdale): The grocer is preparing roasted turkey dinners to feed 8 ($175 or $199 depending on the sides you choose). In addition, there will be roasted free-range turkeys starting at $70, sides for $15/tray, and gravy by the quart ($7.99). (Other location at 1897 Front St., East Meadow). More info: stewleonards.com

Thyme (8 Tower Pl., Roslyn): The dine-in prix fixe dinner ($68 a person and $28 kids younger than 10), consists of three courses. Among the appetizer choices are butternut squash soup, Brussels sprouts and kale Caesar salad, or short rib ravioli. Along with turkey, entrees include roasted halibut, prime rib, and duck breast with sautéed pear and spinach. Apple cobbler, pumpkin pie, pecan pie and chocolate torte are available for dessert. Reservations required. On the takeout side, there is an extensive menu featuring whole roast turkey ($150) as well as dozens of starters, side dishes, and desserts. More info: 516-669-5822, thymenewyork.com

Uncle Giuseppe’s: Its multiple locations on Long Island are offering two packages, one serving 6 to 8 ($229.99) and the other serving 12 to 15 ($349.99). Both include an appetizer (cheese and sopressata platter, shrimp cocktail platter, or stuffed mushrooms), pasta or soup (manicotti, stuffed shells, or butternut squash soup), roasted turkey and gravy, a vegetable side, a potato side, stuffing, and pie. You can also order a la carte. Place orders by Nov. 22. uncleg.com.

Zorn’s of Bethpage (4321 Hempstead Tpk., Bethpage): The will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will prepare your dinner for pickup on Wednesday. On the menu: a Whole oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, homemade gravy, choice of 3 side dishes, cranberry fruit compote, dinner rolls, and apple and pumpkin pie. Cost is $22.99 a person (minimum 10 people). For smaller parties, there is a $129.99 dinner for 6, including sliced white meat turkey, stuffing, 2 sides, gravy, cranberry fruit compote, rolls and pie. More info: 516-731-5500, zornsofbethpage.com

SUFFOLK

Babylon Carriage House (21 Fire Island Ave., Babylon): The restaurant's 3-course, $55 prix fixe dinner on Thanksgiving includes a choice of appetizers such as butternut squash soup, pan-seared gnocchi with Brussels sprouts or bacon-wrapped scallops, before entrees traditional (turkey and trimmings) or inventive (crab-stuffed flounder, pistachio-crusted rack of lamb and more). Dessert might be dulce de leche cheesecake, bourbon pecan pie or ice cream truffle. More info: 631-422-5161, thebabyloncarriagehouse.com

The Culinary Studio (136 Wall St., Huntington): Its extensive Thanksgiving takeout menu is designed to feed a crowd, but there's no minimum order. Hors D’oeuvres that serve 15 to 25 people include brie en croute ($69.95) and sweet potato pancakes with apple cranberry sauce ($21.95). Chestnut ginger pumpkin soup is $9.99/quart. A roasted turkey is priced at $7.49/lb (raw weight). More info: 631-385-8500, theculinarystudio.com

Harbor Market and Kitchen (184 Division St., Sag Harbor): A roast turkey serving 6 to 8 costs $165. Side dishes including root vegetable and apple stuffing, sweet potato purée, wood-roasted Brussels sprouts, and mashed potatoes are available for $15/pound. Pumpkin, apple, and pecan pie are also on the menu for $32 each. A pumpkin cheesecake will set you back $40. More info: 631-725-4433, harbormarket.com

The Irish Coffee Pub (131 Carleton Ave., East Islip): Takeout Thanksgiving family meals for 10 ($299) include a full pan of sliced white and dark turkey meat, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, steamed vegetables, gravy, cranberry sauce, an apple pie, and a pumpkin pie. Additional soups, sides, and entrees available a la carte. Order by Nov. 23. More info: 631-277-0007, irishcoffeepub.com

Lessings Hospitality Group: The company, which oversees the Mansion at Oyster Bay, the Essex Club in Brentwood, among others) is offering Thanksgiving feasts for large groups (up to 14 guests for $279) and small (up to six guests for $149). Meals include a whole turkey or turkey breast, stuffing, sides, gravy and cranberry sauce as well as pumpkin or apple pie. Orders must be in by 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. Pickup 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 or 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thanksgiving at catering halls. Some of the group’s restaurants (Mirabelle in Stony Brook, View in Oakdale, Sandbar in Cold Spring Harbor, and others) will offer takeout and dine-in menus. Preordering or reservations is a must; lessings.com.

Mill Pond House (437 East Main St., Centerport): For $375, Mill Pond House will prepare a to-go Thanksgiving feast serving 8 to 10, including a 15-pound turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, green beans, gravy, cranberry sauce, and your choice of pecan or pumpkin pie. Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 23. They’ll also be offering their regular dinner menu, with Thanksgiving specials, from noon to 8 p.m., reservations recommended. More info: 631-261-7663, millpondrestaurant.com

Mosaic (418 N. Country Rd., St. James): The restaurant's Thanksgiving feast serves 8 to 10 people for $295. Included are two meats (choose from roast turkey breast, beef brisket and bbq pork shoulder), 3 sides (including mashed potatoes, bacon Brussels sprouts, sweet potato-banana cobbler, onion-everything green beans), gravy, cranberry sauce, and cranberry-pecan rolls. You can also add on a whole roasted turkey ($150), a dozen soft pretzels with horseradish-cranberry-honey mustard ($30), and other extras. Pick up between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Order deadline is Nov. 20. More info: 631-584-2058, eatmosaic.com

Stone Creek Inn (405 Montauk Hwy., East Quogue): It's socially distanced, dine-in three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner costs $85 a person, for parties no larger than four. It will also offer a special a la carte takeout menu for the holiday. On the dine-in menu: Appetizers including lobster bisque, roasted butternut squash and apple salad, and seared foie gras; mains such as roast turkey with all the trimmings, filet mignon au poivre, and vegetable cassoulet; and desserts both traditional (pumpkin cheesecake) and unusual (chocolate cremeaux). Reservations recommended. More info: 631-653-6770, stonecreekinn.com