If you love food but aren’t crazy about preparing it, you can feel especially grateful on Thanksgiving Day, when self-sacrificing local chefs slave away in the kitchen so you don’t have to. For a traditional holiday meal without any of the shopping and cooking, reserve a table at one of the following places. Don’t forget to thank the restaurant staff before, during, and after your meal.

NASSAU

ERIC’S ITALIAN BISTRO (70 E. Old Country Rd., Mineola; 516-280-5675, ericsbistro.com) In addition to an a la carte holiday menu that includes Italian specialties like clams oreganata and chicken scarpariello, Eric’s is also offering a three-course prix-fixe turkey dinner. The special includes a choice of salad or butternut squash soup, unlimited roasted turkey and side (including stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, and gravy), and a trio sampler plate (with pumpkin cheesecake, apple in puff pastry, and a mini cannoli) for dessert. The price is $39.95. Childrens’ items are available separately. Service starts at 1 p.m. Reservations recommended.

THE INN AT NEW HYDE PARK (214 Jericho Tpke., New Hyde Park, 516-354-7797, innatnhp.com) will offer an abundance of food on Thanksgiving Day. To start, diners can enjoy platters of mozzarella and tomatoes, cheese, antipasti, and seafood. A soup station will dish out butternut squash soup and corn chowder. A pasta station will serve up penne ala vodka and pumpkin ravioli. At the carving station there will be spiral ham, and sirloin steak as well as roast turkey. Don’t miss the milkshake bar, either before or after you hit the dessert buffet of seasonal pies, cakes, brownies and blondies, and fresh fruit. $49 adults, $25 for children 3 to 12. Seatings at 1, 2, 3:30 and 4:30.

SANDBAR (55 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, 631-498-6188, lessings.com) is presenting a special a la carte menu beginning at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. There will be traditional appetizers (pumpkin soup for $10) and nontraditional ones (duck tacos with daikon and jalapeño for $16). Entrees will include roasted turkey with all of the trimmings ($26), as well as almond-crusted halibut ($36), pappardelle Bolognese ($26), and pan-seared scallops ($34). For dessert, expect pumpkin pie ($12), donuts with chocolate, pumpkin anglaise, and caramel sauces ($12), and a chocolate chip cookie with a vanilla shake ($12). Reservations required.

SEASONS 52 (Roosevelt Field, 630 Old Country Rd., Garden City; 516-248-5252, seasons52.com) will offer a traditional Thanksgiving turkey with all of the trimmings. For $27 ($13 for children), you’ll get antiobiotic-free turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, mashed butternut squash, cranberry relish and a mini pumpkin pie. Seasonal cocktails (for an extra price) will include the Cranberry and Sage (with organic gin, white cranberry juice, and candied sage leaf) and the New Old Fashioned (bourbon, cherry heering, and apple bitters). Open until 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, reservations recommended.

THYME (8 Tower Place, Roslyn; 516-625-2566, thymenewyork.com) will offer a special prix-fixe menu from 1 to 7:30 p.m. There will be a choice of five starters, including a warm Brussels sprouts and kale Caesar salad, warm baked Brie with apples and short rib ravioli. In addition to turkey with all of the trimmings, entree choices might include duck breast with caramelized pear and sautéed spinach or prime rib with crispy potato cake and grilled asparagus. A vegetarian entree is available upon request. Choose between apple cobbler, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and chocolate torte for dessert. $62 for adults, $25 for children under 10 (with the option of chicken fingers and mac-and-cheese instead of turkey). Reservations required.

SUFFOLK

CINQUE TERRE Ristorante (872 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station, 631-923-1255, cinqueterreli.com)

Either go the Italian route at Anthony and Pam Page’s Huntington Station dining room, or choose the traditional Thanksgiving spread. On the one side are appetizers including fritto misto, or pan-seared sardines and burrata, ($10 to $16), and entrees like veal with chestnuts or pappardelle Bolognese ($20-$36). The turkey dinner ($32) comes complete stuffing, gravy, candied yams, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, string beans, corn and Brussels sprouts. Desserts ($8) include pecan pie, pumpkin cheesecake and flourless chocolate cake.

THREE VILLAGE INN (150 Main St., Stony Brook, 631-751-0555/631-584-5999, threevillageinn.com) Executive chef Guy Reuge of Mirabelle Restaurant and Mirabelle Tavern at the Three Village Inn will serve a grand buffet on Thanksgiving Day, beginning at noon. A cold display will include smoked salmon, cheeses and charcuterie, clams and oysters on the half-shell and shrimp cocktail. Among the soups and salads will be a pumpkin and squash bisque and roasted beets with jicama and red onion. A carving station will offer prime rib, leg of lamb, ham, roast pork and turkey. In addition, seafood ragout, herb-stuffed baked clams, and Scottish salmon will be served. Desserts run the gamut from holiday pies to an ice cream sundae bar. For children, there will be a mini hot dog cart, chicken fingers and French fries and mac and cheese. Reservations recommended. $50 per person, children 12 and under $25.

COAST KITCHEN AT THE MONTAUK YACHT CLUB (32 Star Island Rd., Montauk, 631-668-3100, montaukyachtclub.com) is celebrating Thanksgiving with a special buffet from 12 to 6 p.m. There will be a salad and soup station, small bites including black eyed pea hummus, a seafood station with iced shrimp, oysters and clams, and crawfish tails, a pasta station with assorted shapes and sauces, a carving station with Cajun fried turkey as well as rosemary top round, local flounder and roasted quail, a half-dozen side dishes, and desserts like apple, pecan, and pumpkin pie, cookies, ice cream, s’mores and a chocolate fountain. Cost is $39.95 for adults, $15.95 for children, kids six and under are free. Reservations recommended.

LULU KITCHEN AND BAR (126 Main St., Sag Harbor, 631-725-0900), lulusagharbor.com) Sag Harbor’s new hot spot (made hotter by an open kitchen and a cozy wood-burning grill), will be open for Thanksgiving. Menu items from the grill include quail with fall tabbouleh and roasted squash ($18), oven-grilled cauliflower with toasted sesame and yogurt ($22) and wood-fired pizzas, seafood, and steaks ($18-$48). In addition to the a la carte dinner menu, there will be a Thanksgiving prix fixe, with turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, sweet potato, Brussels sprouts and gravy for $38.95. Open from noon to 9 p.m., reservations recommended.

VIEW (3 Consuelo Place, Oakdale, 631-589-2694, lessings.com) will serve a fancy Thanksgiving buffet in its dining room overlooking the Great South Bay, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. At one carving station, sirloin steak will be available in addition to turkey. At another station, there will be pineapple-glazed Virginia ham and roasted pork loin with apple sauce. Seafood lovers will enjoy roasted salmon, Alaskan snow crab legs and chilled shrimp with cocktail sauce. Salads, side dishes (including mashed potatoes, stuffing, creamed spinach, and butternut squash ravioli) round out the offerings. For dessert, sample pumpkin pie, bourbon pecan pie, cheesecake, brownies and more. The price for adults is $44.95, children under 12 are $19.95. Children under 3 eat free. Reservations required.