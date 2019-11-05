Eating out is a surefire way to avoid a stressful Thanksgiving. Instead of shopping, cooking, and cleaning, make a reservation at a restaurant and let the staff cater your holiday meal. Be sure to reserve in advance. Choices for relaxing dining on Turkey Day include:

Nassau

Brasserie Americana (30 Cutter Mill Rd., Great Neck) will be serving a Thanksgiving buffet featuring smoked salmon, caprese salad and artisanal bread displays; appetizers like risotto balls and roasted butternut squash flatbreads, a dozen hot entrees and sides including pumpkin ravioli, roasted lemon chicken, candied sweet potatoes, and cornbread stuffing; and a carving station with prime rib as well as roast turkey. For dessert there will be cakes and pies, cookies and chocolate fondue. Seatings at noon and 3 p.m. $49.95 per person, kids 10 and younger eat for half price. More info: 516-773-2000, innatgreatneck.com

City Cellar (1080 Corporate Dr., Westbury) will have several Thanksgiving specials to supplement its a la carte menu. Start your dinner with a sweet potato dip with maple syrup, marshmallow, and toasted pecans, or a local apple salad with baby arugula, gorgonzola dolce, pancetta and an apple cider vinaigrette. A roast turkey entrée comes with holiday vegetables, cornbread stuffing and cranberry sauce. The pumpkin pie has a pecan crust and is served with vanilla Chantilly cream. More info: 516-693-5400, citycellarny.com

Hendrick’s Tavern (1305 Old Northern Blvd., Roslyn) is offering three choices for Thanksgiving. Order off of the a la carte menu or choose a four course Thanksgiving prix fixe that includes butternut squash soup, choice of salad, roast turkey with all of the trimmings, and pumpkin cheesecake or apple crisp for dessert. If your party is 8 or larger, you can dine in the ballroom with a Thanksgiving buffet that includes soup, salad, carving stations with turkey, filet mignon and salmon, plus desserts. Prices for the pre fixe and the buffet are the same, $55 and $37 for kids 10 and younger. More info: 516-621-1200, pollrestaurants.com

Revel Restaurant and Bar (835 Franklin Ave., Garden City) is offering its regular menu plus a la carte menu specials for Thanksgiving. Appetizers include seasonal dishes like roasted butternut squash soup ($10) and sweet potato gnocchi ($15). Oven-roasted turkey breast comes with cornbread and cranberry sausage stuffing and mashed sweet potatoes ($28). For diners who’d rather skip the turkey, there will be prime rib ($42) and stuffed filet of sole ($38). Dessert is freshly baked pumpkin pie with cinnamon whipped cream ($9). More info: 516-246-9111, revelrestaurant.com

Seasons52 (630 Old Country Rd., Garden City) offers a turkey dinner with all of the trimmings—roasted turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, mashed butternut squash, cranberry relish, pumpkin pie--for the reasonable price of $32.95, $14 for kids. More info: 516-248-5252, seasons52.com

Small Batch (630 Old Country Rd., Garden City) Tom Colicchio’s newest farm-to-table restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving prix fixe for $55. First course for the table consists of a bread basket, arugula salad, and ricotta dumplings with apples, brown butter, sage and Parmesan. There is a choice of pan-seared salmon, free-range turkey, or rib roast for mains; all are served with stuffing. Apple and pumpkin pies are served family-style at each table. More info: 516-548-8162, smallbatchrestaurant.com

Thyme Restaurant (8 Roslyn Tower Pl., Roslyn) will serve a Thanksgiving prix fixe menu from 1 to 8 p.m.. Among the five appetizers are a warm Brussels sprout and kale Caesar salad and short rib ravioli. In addition to turkey, main courses will include pan-roasted halibut, Long Island duck breast and prime rib. Traditional desserts like pumpkin and pecan pie round out the meal. Adults pay $68, children younger than 10 eat for $28. More info: 516-625-2566, thymenewyork.com

Trattoria Diane (21 Bryant Ave., Roslyn) has a special $60 Thanksgiving prix fixe menu. Along with plenty of traditional holiday dishes (butternut squash soup, maple glazed turkey, pumpkin pie) are the Italian specialties Diane is known for--steamed mussels in white wine, tomatoes, minced anchovy, chicken Parmesan with spaghetti and tomato sauce, Tuscan pot roast, profiteroles). More info: 516-621-2591, trattoriadiane.com

2 Spring (2 Spring St., Oyster Bay) has a special Thanksgiving menu that begins with Kaluga caviar service, moves on to a choice of appetizers including grilled shrimp with jalapeno and cucumber, warm Brussels sprouts with Parmesan and bacon dressing, and green bean casserole with crème fraiche and crispy onion, and includes a choice of roast turkey, strip steak with potato fondant and creamed kale, or king salmon with chowder. Luxurious desserts include pumpkin and apple pie with salted caramel. $79/person. More info: 516-624-2411, 2springstreet.com

Suffolk

Avino’s (108 South Country Rd., Bellport) will be serving a four-course $65 prix fixe Thanksgiving feast. Salad or sweet potato and pumpkin squash bisque comes first. Second courses include arancini, pumpkin mascarpone ravioli, and baked clams. Turkey (with the option of ordering another entree from the regular menu) is the meal’s centerpiece. In addition to deep dish pecan pie and pumpkin pie, there will be mini cannoli and tiramisu for dessert. More info: 631-803-6416, avinositaliantable.com

Harbor Mist Restaurant (105 Harbor Rd., Cold Spring Harbor) has a Thanksgiving prix fixe with plenty of choices. Appetizers include pumpkin ravioli with almond cream, spicy ricotta meatballs, and wheat berry salad with squash and cranberries. Choose between turkey with trimmings, boneless braised short ribs, baked stuffed flounder, and Virginia ham as an entrée. House-made apple and cranberry cake, pumpkin cheesecake, gluten-free chocolate mousse cake, and pecan pie round out the meal. $52/per person, $25 for kids 12 and under. More info: 631-659-3888, harbormistrestaurant.com

Jonathan’s Ristorante (15 Wall St., Huntington) will be serving the regular menu alongside Thanksgiving specials 2-8 p.m. Among the holiday offerings are butternut squash soup with balsamic cipollini ($10), risotto with venison sausage, cranberries, and chestnuts ($30), Norwegian cod with pancetta corn chowder ($34), and roast turkey with all the trimmings ($33). For dessert, there will be pumpkin pie with spiced walnuts and mascarpone whipped cream ($11). More info: 631-549-0055, jonathansristorante.com

Lulu Kitchen and Bar (126 Main St., Sag Harbor) will serve a family style dinner in celebration of Thanksgiving from noon to 10 p.m. Roasted turkey will be served complete with Thanksgiving sides such as cranberry sauce, stuffing, sweet potatoes and more. Cost is $36 per person. The regular a la carte menu will also be available. More info: 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

Preston House and Hotel (428 East Main St., Riverhead)) will serve a family-style prix fixe dinner with roasted beet salad or butternut squash risotto as appetizers, a choice of roast turkey, roasted tilefish, or dry-aged strip loin as mains, soup or risotto, and cornbread stuffing, potato puree, roasted root vegetables, and cranberry sauce for the table. For dessert, there will be assorted mini pumpkin, pecan, and lemon meringue mini-pies. $65/per person. More info: 631-775-1550

Scarpetta Beach (290 Montauk Hwy., Montauk) will present a grand Thanksgiving buffet with a salad bar, artisan cheese and charcuterie, and chilled seafood to start. Carving stations will serve up turkey and prime rib. Also there for the taking: Scottish salmon, roasted chicken duck confit, corn bread stuffing, black truffle stuffing, Brussels sprouts, carrots, and sweet potatoes with marshmallow brulee. A kids’ station will include chicken strips, pizza, and mac’n’cheese. A dozen desserts including caramel apples, gingerbread cream cheese cake, and carrot cake, will be supplemented by an ice cream cart and chocolate fountain; $95/person, $55/child. More info: 833-235-6500, gurneysresorts.com

Stone Creek Inn (405 Montauk Hwy., East Quogue) has a Thanksgiving prix fixe dinner served 1-7 p.m. for $66. Children younger than 12 order from a separate kids’ menu for $30. Known for its elevated cuisine, the restaurant is offering appetizers like lobster bisque, steak tartare, and mushroom fricassee with polenta and black truffles. Mains include herb and mustard-coated rack of lamb, cavatelli with veal osso bucco ragu, and duck breast with orange-spiced honey gastrique. Roast turkey is also on the menu, with stuffing and three purees—Yukon gold potato, sweet potato, and butternut squash. Desserts are equally fancy: Opera cake, pumpkin crème brulee, and chocolate cremeux with chocolate pearls and crème Chantilly. More info: 631-653-6770

Three Village Inn (150 Main St., Stony Brook) will serve a buffet featuring all the traditional favorites on Thanksgiving Day. The cold display will include smoked salmon, shrimp cocktail and a raw bar. Lobster bisque and creamy pumpkin and squash soup will be served. A salad station will include classic Caesar, baby kale with dried fruits, and roasted beets with jicama. The carving station will feature prime rib, herb-stuffed leg of lamb, roast rack of pork with cider reduction sauce, as well as roast turkey. For the kids there will be a mini hot dog cart, chicken fingers, French Fries, and macaroni and cheese. Desserts will include holiday pies, cakes, tarts, cookies, an ice cream sundae bar, and a chocolate fountain. Cost is $55 per person, half-price for children 12 and younger. More info: 631-584- 5999, threevillageinn.com

View (3 Consuelo Pl., Oakdale) will serve an elaborate buffet dinner 1-7 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. There will be a carving station with roasted turkey and giblet gravy with herb stuffing and fresh cranberry sauce, Black Angus sirloin steak and au jus with horseradish cream sauce, pineapple-glazed Virginia ham, and roasted loin of pork with fresh homemade applesauce. A seafood station will feature roasted salmon with Dijon cream, steamed Alaskan snow crab legs, and chilled shrimp in the rough with cocktail sauce. Multiple salads and sides--including mashed potatoes, stuffing and creamed spinach-- round out the offerings. In addition to freshly baked breads and rolls, there will be pumpkin pie, chocolate truffle cake and hot apple cobbler. Cost is $48.95 per adult, $22.95 per child ages 3-12. More info: 631-589-2694, viewoakdale.com