Top them with sesame or poppy, onion or garlic. Stuff them with blueberries or raisins. Choose from whole wheat or multigrain. These are just a few selections — of 19 — to choose from at The Bagel Shop, which goes beyond bagels.

The anything-but-limited menu here includes avocado toast, sandwiches, panini, wraps, salads, soups, açaí bowls, baked goods and more than 20 comfort-food options from the grill. On top of that, the bagels-deli-cafe spot features a chopped salad and smoothie bar, plus a grab-and-go section with fruit salad, wraps, puddings, parfaits and more.

The busy menu is rivaled only by its owner, Matthew Levy, whose latest gig was born earlier this year when he took over the space that since 2008 was occupied by Brendel's Bagels. He continues to work as a licensed broker on Wall Street, as he's done for 20 years.

Regardless of Levy's financial background, bagels have always been in his blood — as a teenager he worked in numerous bagel stores, including Bagelicious in East Meadow and Beach Bagel in Long Beach.

The Bagel Shop is at 1075 Old Country Rd., in Westbury, in the same shopping center as Outback Steakhouse, Mama Theresa’s Italian Restaurant and Century 21 department store. It’s open daily from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. 516-338-4994. bagelshoponline.com.