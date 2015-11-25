If you’re planning to hit the mall for Black Friday, you’ll need sustenance — but quick, inexpensive sustenance. Did someone say pizza?

Near Walt Whitman Shops

MARIO'S (1 Schwab Rd., Melville, 631-385-7000, mariospizzeria.com)

This tidy pizzeria, just down Route 110 from the mall, is a dependable spot for a slice or a whole pie. Mario’s improbably delicious mac-and-cheese pizza (topped with elbows swathed in mozzarella, Cheddar and Mexican cheeses) will give you the strength to keep shopping. Ask for the bacon-topped version at your own peril.

Near Roosevelt Field

GRIMALDI'S (980 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-294-6565, grimaldisgardencity.com)

As befits its Brooklyn parentage, Grimaldi’s makes classic, thin-crusted pies in a coal-fired oven. The Margherita pizza here is archetypal New York, almost lavishly topped with chopped tomato and fresh mozzarella that would sink a lesser crust. But Grimaldi’s rises to the challenge. No slices.

Near Westfield Sunrise Mall

SAVERIO'S (929 N. Broadway, Massapequa, 516-799-4332)

In a sliver of a pizzeria carved out of his A&S Pork Store, Sam Cataldo makes individual wood-fired pies in the true Neapolitan tradition. Favorites include Mom’s pizza made with a thin layer of sweet, onion-rich tomato sauce and topped with buffalo mozzarella, or a recent special, I Crocchè, topped with mozzarella, cream, ham and potato croquettes.

Near Green Acres Mall

ANCONA PIZZERIA (200 Rockaway Ave., Valley Stream, 516-825-8881)

An absolutely classic Long Island pizzeria, Ancona has been slinging pies since 1974. No need to look at the menu here; you know it by heart — pizzas Neapolitan, Sicilian, grandma, whole or by the slice. Bonus: You’re across the street from Itgen’s Ice Cream Parlour.