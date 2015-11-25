TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
44° Good Afternoon
LifestyleRestaurants

The best pizza restaurants near Long Island malls

The Margherita pizza at Grimaldi's in Garden City.

The Margherita pizza at Grimaldi's in Garden City. Credit: Alessandro Vecchi

Print

If you’re planning to hit the mall for Black Friday, you’ll need sustenance — but quick, inexpensive sustenance. Did someone say pizza?

 

Near Walt Whitman Shops

MARIO'S (1 Schwab Rd., Melville, 631-385-7000, mariospizzeria.com)

This tidy pizzeria, just down Route 110 from the mall, is a dependable spot for a slice or a whole pie. Mario’s improbably delicious mac-and-cheese pizza (topped with elbows swathed in mozzarella, Cheddar and Mexican cheeses) will give you the strength to keep shopping. Ask for the bacon-topped version at your own peril.

 

Near Roosevelt Field

GRIMALDI'S (980 Franklin Ave., Garden City, 516-294-6565, grimaldisgardencity.com)

As befits its Brooklyn parentage, Grimaldi’s makes classic, thin-crusted pies in a coal-fired oven. The Margherita pizza here is archetypal New York, almost lavishly topped with chopped tomato and fresh mozzarella that would sink a lesser crust. But Grimaldi’s rises to the challenge. No slices.

 

Near Westfield Sunrise Mall

SAVERIO'S (929 N. Broadway, Massapequa, 516-799-4332)

In a sliver of a pizzeria carved out of his A&S Pork Store, Sam Cataldo makes individual wood-fired pies in the true Neapolitan tradition. Favorites include Mom’s pizza made with a thin layer of sweet, onion-rich tomato sauce and topped with buffalo mozzarella, or a recent special, I Crocchè, topped with mozzarella, cream, ham and potato croquettes.

 

Near Green Acres Mall

ANCONA PIZZERIA (200 Rockaway Ave., Valley Stream, 516-825-8881)

An absolutely classic Long Island pizzeria, Ancona has been slinging pies since 1974. No need to look at the menu here; you know it by heart — pizzas Neapolitan, Sicilian, grandma, whole or by the slice. Bonus: You’re across the street from Itgen’s Ice Cream Parlour.

By Erica Marcus @Erica_Marcus

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Pork makes for the best shu mai dumplings Decades-old LI Chinese eatery delivers best at dim sum
The daily fish board featuring grilled octopus over New Greek cafe, market earns 3 stars with soul-satisfying eats
Straw and hay pasta with prosciutto, peas, cream New Lynbrook Italian eatery is instantly one of LI's best
The Celebration steak, a bone-in NY strip, is Luxe Islip steakhouse is still one of LI's top meat palaces
Shrimp ceviche arrives with avocado, sour orange, tomato, Garden City Cuban spot brings a good time, not a great meal
House pappardelle with butternut squash, brown butter sage, With new chef, Glen Cove wine bar's small plates are an adventure
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search