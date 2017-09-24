You don’t have to go searching around for something good to eat this week. Newsday critics have done it for you, ordering their way through menus expensive and cheap. Here are their picks for the best things to eat on Long Island, drawn from their most recent reviews. Order with confidence.

Pizza fries at Milan's Brick Oven (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Pizza fries are a must-order starter at Milan's Brick Oven in Hewlett. In this mash-up to rival the Cronut, fluffy-crisp steak-cut fries are topped with marinara and mozzarella and baked until gooey.

The Jerry salad at Milan's Brick Oven (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) The most popular salad at Milan's Brick Oven in Hewlett is the Jerry, a refined slaw of Brussels sprouts, kale, radicchio, red cabbage and apples. The sesame-ginger dressing is sweetened with mandarin orange juice, but what puts it over the sweet edge are the dried cranberries.

Napolitano pizza at Milan's Brick Oven (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) The complex but balanced Napolitano pizza at Milan's Brick Oven in Hewlett is made with broccoli rabe, sausage, cherry peppers and mozzarella.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Lamb meatballs at Milan's Brick Oven (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Lamb meatballs topped with whipped ricotta and goat cheese are served at Milan's Brick Oven in Hewlett.

Eggplant tower at Milan's Brick Oven (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) The eggplant tower is more of a fried-eggplant sandwich filled with mozzarella and roasted peppers at Milan's Brick Oven in Hewlett.

Pappardelle with veal sauce at Robke’s Country Inn (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Ribbons of pappardelle in a velvety "secret" veal sauce are dotted with chunks of Pecorino Romano cheese at Robke's Country Inn in Northport.

Orange roughy at Robke’s Country Inn (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Delicate orange roughy is kissed with extra-virgin olive oil and topped with blistered cherry tomatoes at Robke's Country Inn in Northport.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Cheeseburger at Robke’s Country Inn (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) The cheeseburger at Robke's Country Inn in Northport has a slightly charred crust and rosy-pink interior, and comes with roughed-up, addictive fries.

Red-snapper al forno at Robke’s Country Inn (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Red-snapper al forno is baked to suppleness and anointed with buttery cherry tomatoes at Robke's Country Inn in Northport.

Sagaponack Sangria at Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Sagaponack Sangria is a refreshing mix of rosé, Cognac and Chambord flecked with cucumber, mint and berries at Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett.

Swordfish at Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Local swordfish are perfectly grilled and paired with a nutty farro studded with seasonal vegetables at Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett.

Sweet shrimp and scallop ceviche at Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) A ceviche of sweet shrimp and scallop has just the right amount of brightness and heat from fresh Fresno chilies, and works well with plantain chips at Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Littleneck clams at Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) At Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett, a mix of wood-fired littleneck clams, chickpeas, chorizo and zucchini noodles comes in a fragrant sauce, a well-executed fusion of Spain, North Africa and Long Island.

Peconic oysters at Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) (Credit: Gordon M. Grant) Peconic oysters arrive fresh, clean and plump with a verjuice mignonette at Wölffer Kitchen Amagansett.

Snow crabs at Ben's Crab (Credit: Linda Rosier) (Credit: Linda Rosier) Meaty snow crabs are the highlight of the Lousiana-style seafood menu at Ben's Crab in Oceanside.

Lobster and shrimp combo at Ben's Crab (Credit: Linda Rosier) (Credit: Linda Rosier) The lobster and shrimp combo is tossed with a house-made Cajun spice blend at Ben's Crab in Oceanside.

Soft-shell crabs at Ben's Crab (Credit: Linda Rosier) (Credit: Linda Rosier) Tender soft-shell crabs are battered, fried and paired with Cajun fries at Ben's Crab in Oceanside.

Cherrystone clams at Ben's Crab (Credit: Linda Rosier) (Credit: Linda Rosier) Plump local cherrystone clams are tossed with spicy garlic seasoning at Ben's Crab in Oceanside.

Pop Pops Pasta at Meta Osteria & Barra (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Pop Pops Pasta includes broccoli rabe, red peppers, zesty meatballs and toasted bread crumbs at Meta Osteria & Barra in Oceanside.

Bruschette at Meta Osteria & Barra (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) A trio of bruschette, with ingredients ranging from caponata and goat cheese to pancetta and smoked mozzarella, is worth sharing at Meta Osteria & Barra in Oceanside.

Crispy kataifi shrimp at Cardoon Mediterranean (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) At Cardoon Mediterranean in Seaford, finger-length shrimp topped with crackling shredded phyllo dough (aka kataifi) lounges in a creamy fava- and sausage-dotted "fondue" sauce so delicious you could drink it straight.

Signature burger at Cardoon Mediterranean (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) The signature burger is topped with melted halloumi cheese, pancetta, arugula, tomato and ramp pesto aioli at Cardoon Mediterranean in Seaford.

Smoked-trout taramasalata at Cardoon Mediterranean (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Smoked-trout taramasalata -- creamy Greek dip laced with roe -- wallops with brininess, and is addictive when smeared atop triangles of charred pita bread at Cardoon Mediterranean in Seaford.

Cornish hen at Cardoon Mediterranean (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Succulent grilled Cornish hen seethes with pepper, cinnamon, and other earthy shawarma spices, drawing cool notes from tzatziki underneath and punch from a drizzle of harissa-laced sauce at Cardoon Mediterranean in Seaford.

Halibut crudo at Cardoon Mediterranean (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Halibut crudo with grapefruit, fennel, citrus, pickled onion, chilies and coriander is served at Cardoon Mediterranean in Seaford.

Pan-fried leek dumplings at Grain House (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Pan-fried leek dumplings are filled with chopped flat chives, bits of scrambled egg and strands of vermicelli noodles at Grain House in Uniondale.

Minced pork with eggplant at Grain House (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Minced pork with bright-purple eggplant is a winning dish at Grain House in Uniondale.

Stir-fried cauliflower at Grain House (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Stir-fried cauliflower gets a savory assist from curry, cilantro and dried red peppers at Grain House in Uniondale.

Cumin chicken at Grain House (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Most of Long Island's Northern Chinese restaurants serve a version of cumin lamb. At Grain House in Uniondale, the franchise has also been extended to chicken, tender slices that have been inundated with cumin and showered with dried red peppers.

Wood ear salad at Grain House (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) At Grain House in Uniondale, wood ear salad features big clumps of earthy wood ear mushrooms deluged with roughly chopped cilantro.

Calamari at Umberto's (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Crispy, fried calamari is tossed with salt and pepper and served with a side of warm, spicy marinara sauce at Umberto's in Manhasset.

Cafona pizzetta at Umberto's (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Cafona pizzetta is topped with roasted potatoes, capacollo, cherry tomatoes and marscapone cheese at Umberto's in Manhasset.

Zuppa di Napoli at Umberto's (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Zuppa di Napoli, a light seafood stew with mussels, clams and shrimp, is served atop slices of toasted bread that absorb the juices. It's a winning starter at Umberto's in Manhasset.

Corleone panino at Umberto's (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) It's hard to refuse the Corleone panino (of fried chicken, broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella, cherry peppers) at Umberto's in Manhasset.

Chicken with broccoli rabe at Umberto's (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Chicken with broccoli rabe at Umberto's in Manhasset is an all-American assemblage of grilled, skinless chicken breasts obscured by a heap of broccoli rabe and cherry peppers. It's as satisfying as it is virtuous and, if you possess the restraint to leave some over, it makes for a good cold lunch the next day.

Meat and cheese boards at Da Gigi Trattoria & Bar (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Meat and cheese boards at Da Gigi Trattoria & Bar in Lynbrook may include buffalo ricotta with honey, Parmesan cheese, dry salami, 'nduja sausage, speck, prosciutto di Parma and porchetta.

Capellacci stuffed with burrata and pistachio at Da Gigi Trattoria & Bar (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Capellacci stuffed with burrata and pistachio is finished with stracchino cheese sauce at Da Gigi Trattoria & Bar in Lynbrook. It's sensational.

Fried whiting at Greek Captain (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Our favorite starter by a nautical mile at Greek Captain in Glen Cove is the fried whiting, a pile of little, headless butterflied fish that you eat whole.

Littleneck clams at Greek Captain (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Littleneck clams on the half shell are served with cocktail sauce and horseradish at Greek Captain in Glen Cove.

Fried fillet of sole at Greek Captain (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Fried fillet of sole is one of the well-done classics at Greek Captain in Glen Cove.

Red snapper at Greek Captain (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Red snapper is one of the whole fish available grilled at Greek Captain in Glen Cove.

Pupusas at Cafe Bethel (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Pupusas, or stuffed corn cakes, are packed to order at Cafe Bethel in Freeport. They come in a rotating selection of flavors, including a jalapeño and mozzarella version that pairs stringy melted cheese with flecks of fresh chili pepper, and a chicken and cheese that pairs the same mozzarella with shredded chicken.

Pollo con tajadas at Cafe Bethel (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Pollo con tajadas, crispy pieces of fried chicken slathered in a marinade of mayo and mustard, bathed in flour and fried to order, served with green plantains and cabbage at Cafe Bethel in Freeport.

Sweet plantains at Cafe Bethel (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Sweet plantains are deep fried until their outsides are crisp and paired with tart crema at Cafe Bethel in Freeport.

Sopa de res at Cafe Bethel (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Sopa de res is a beef soup served with hearty chunks of potato, carrot, corn and cabbage at Cafe Bethel in Freeport.

Snow cones at Cafe Bethel (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Snow cones come in flavors such as strawberry, blueberry, fresh lime and passion fruit, topped with tamarind and condensed milk at Cafe Bethel in Freeport.

Wild mushroom ravioli at Basil Cafe & Restaurant (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Wild mushroom ravioli stuffed with crimini, shiitake and portabello mushrooms, is served with sundried tomatoes in a pink-peppercorn garlic sauce at Basil Cafe & Restaurant in St. James.

Sauteed eggplant at Basil Cafe & Restaurant (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Sauteed eggplant topped with crushed walnuts and carmelized onion is served with pita bread at Basil Cafe & Restaurant in St. James.

Zereshk polo at Basil Cafe & Restaurant (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Masterful zereshk polo, a plate of moist, long-marinated chicken breast served with buttery, saffron-laced onions, crumbled pistachios and tart, crunchy barberry seeds, at Basil Cafe & Restaurant in St. James.

Chocolate bread pudding at Basil Cafe & Restaurant (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Basil Cafe & Restaurant in St. James serves chocolate bread pudding with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. It tastes indulgent without weighing you down.

Kabuli palau at Choopan Grill (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) The Kabuli palau is a majestic dish that features slow-cooked lamb shank under a bed of rice that's scented with cardamom, tossed with sliced almonds and draped with ribbons of carrots and plump raisins at Choopan Grill in Selden.

Sambosa at Choopan Grill (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) At Choopan Grill in Selden, the platter of sambosa, a less doughy version of a samosa, comes with fillings that include ground beef, ground chicken, spinach or crispy onion laced potatoes.

Badinjan Burani at Choopan Grill (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Badinjan Burani at Choopan Grill in Selden is a silken fried eggplant dish finished in a curry of tomatoes, onions and jalapeños.

Kadu at Choopan Grill (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Kadu, chunks of caramelized pumpkin finished in a tomato, garlic and cayenne curry, is drizzled with yogurt and dusted with dried mint at Choopan Grill in Selden.

Aushak at Choopan Grill (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Aushak, boiled hand-made dumplings, are filled with a garlic-laced leek mixture, topped with a tomato-rich ground "chicken sauce," drizzled with yogurt and garnished with dried mint at Choopan Grill in Selden.

Thai calamari at Pine Grove Inn (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Thai calamari with a sweet-spicy chile sauce sparks the openers at Pine Grove Inn in East Patchogue.

Rack of lamb at Pine Grove Inn (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Rack of lamb, served with asparagus, is a top main course at Pine Grove Inn in East Patchogue.

Tuna tartare at Pine Grove Inn (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) Tuna tartare, finished with sesame seeds, arugula and rounds of cucumber, stands out among the appetizers at Pine Grove Inn in East Patchogue.

Long Island duck breast and confit of leg at Pine Grove Inn (Credit: Daniel Brennan) (Credit: Daniel Brennan) The "duet" of Long Island duck breast and confit of leg arrives with garlic-mashed potatoes at Pine Grove Inn in East Patchogue.