TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
SEARCH
57° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

The Breakfast Club opens in Rockville Centre

Poached eggs and spinach on grits is one

Poached eggs and spinach on grits is one of the breakfast specialties on the menu at The Breakfast Club in Rockville Centre. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
Print

Good morning, sunshine!

At The Breakfast Club, new in Rockville Centre, that message comes through loud and clear from the menu, the décor and the servers. The former Irish bar Lilly’s has given way to this cheerful eatery, done up in the colors of a sunny-side-up egg.

Managing director Joey Lionetti explained that he had left the fashion industry to find a job that allowed him to spend more time with his young son. “I wanted to do something where I would be home when he gets home from school.” And so, he conceived of a restaurant that opens at 7 a.m. and closes by 3 p.m. — 3:30 on weekends — and serves only breakfast, lunch and brunch. (It’s closed on Mondays.)

The menu starts with a basket of two fluffy biscuits, served with butter and jam ($6) and makes a cook’s tour of the world of breakfast: eggs every way, omelets, acai bowls, pancakes, avocado toast, bagels and lox, steak and eggs, pancakes, French toast, waffles, grits, Benedicts and egg sandwiches. More suitable for lunch or brunch are burgers and sandwiches. Most selections are well under $20. To drink: coffee and tea, smoothies and shakes.

The restaurant comprises a long, narrow dining room and a bar where you can enjoy your eggs while contemplating eight beers on tap and a full bar. Adjacent to the bar is a Tiffany-blue-hued “chandelier room” that can be booked for parties.

In addition to Lionetti, The Breakfast Club relies on kitchen director, Maurizio Vendittelli, consulting chef, Joe Dobias, and the financial backing of a group of restaurant investors whose local restaurants include Mesita and Parlay in Rockville Centre and Salt in Merrick.

The Breakfast Club is at 21 S. Park Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-600-9462, thebreakfastclubrvc.com.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Blackened swordfish steak over a ratatouille of charred Stylish bi-level bistro could be one of LI's best
Asparagus and mashed potatoes are served with a Noisy eatery serves satisfying seafood in Northport
The Porterhouse steak for two is among the Roslyn steakhouse still sizzles after 33 years
The popular BBQ beef salad, featuring red onion Eatery earns 3 stars with exceptional Thai food
A trio of tacos, from left to right: Eatery offers elaborate tacos, first-rate drinks
A local version of cioppino is served at Landmark LI eatery offers good food, live music
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search