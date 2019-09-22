Good morning, sunshine!

At The Breakfast Club, new in Rockville Centre, that message comes through loud and clear from the menu, the décor and the servers. The former Irish bar Lilly’s has given way to this cheerful eatery, done up in the colors of a sunny-side-up egg.

Managing director Joey Lionetti explained that he had left the fashion industry to find a job that allowed him to spend more time with his young son. “I wanted to do something where I would be home when he gets home from school.” And so, he conceived of a restaurant that opens at 7 a.m. and closes by 3 p.m. — 3:30 on weekends — and serves only breakfast, lunch and brunch. (It’s closed on Mondays.)

The menu starts with a basket of two fluffy biscuits, served with butter and jam ($6) and makes a cook’s tour of the world of breakfast: eggs every way, omelets, acai bowls, pancakes, avocado toast, bagels and lox, steak and eggs, pancakes, French toast, waffles, grits, Benedicts and egg sandwiches. More suitable for lunch or brunch are burgers and sandwiches. Most selections are well under $20. To drink: coffee and tea, smoothies and shakes.

The restaurant comprises a long, narrow dining room and a bar where you can enjoy your eggs while contemplating eight beers on tap and a full bar. Adjacent to the bar is a Tiffany-blue-hued “chandelier room” that can be booked for parties.

In addition to Lionetti, The Breakfast Club relies on kitchen director, Maurizio Vendittelli, consulting chef, Joe Dobias, and the financial backing of a group of restaurant investors whose local restaurants include Mesita and Parlay in Rockville Centre and Salt in Merrick.

The Breakfast Club is at 21 S. Park Ave., Rockville Centre, 516-600-9462, thebreakfastclubrvc.com.