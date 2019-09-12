The Clubhouse, a cozy Huntington restaurant that has served steaks and more for 57 years, has been seized by New York State for nonpayment of taxes.

The eatery owes the state $168,481.02, according to James Gazzale, a spokesman for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The Clubhouse was seized Tuesday.

Seizure for tax debt is an action of last resort by the state. Typically, businesses and the state are in regular contact to resolve the debt. The ownership of The Clubhouse could not be reached immediately for comment about if and when the restaurant would reopen.

Billing itself as "The Place for Steak Since 1962," the family-owned establishment has been a popular local destination, both for its friendly style and comparatively moderate prices.

Diners could choose from steakhouse staples, including appetizers such as shrimp cocktail, iceberg wedge salad, and tomato-and-onion salad. But they also could select escargots, sesame-crusted seared tuna on seaweed salad, and chicken wings.

The main courses have taken in porterhouse steak and chateaubriand for two; T-bone steak; bone-in strip steak and bone-in rib-eye steak; and filet mignon, which for decades was highlighted on the restaurant's illuminated sign. Recently, the filet mignon was served with a mushroom cap and Bearnaise sauce.

The kitchen prepared chopped steak, made with sirloin and filet mignon, finished with mushroom gravy and fried onions; sirloin-and-filet mignon burgers, Wagyu beef hot dog, and sandwiches, too, including filet mignon with garlic butter and mozzarella and an Angus beef rib-eye "French dip" with Muenster cheese.

In addition to beef, the fare also has ranged from macadamia nut-crusted Scottish salmon to broiled lobster tails.

There were $35 specials of prime rib on Wednesday and Sunday, filet mignon on Tuesday, and a beef dish with crabmeat-stuffed shrimp scampi-style on Thursday.

The Clubhouse is at 320 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington, on the south side of Jericho, west of Route 110.