TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
SEARCH
73° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants

The Clubhouse, a Huntington mainstay since 1962, seized by New York State for unpaid taxes

Rib-eye steak with double-stuffed potato at The Clubhouse

Rib-eye steak with double-stuffed potato at The Clubhouse in Huntington. Photo Credit: Newsday/Erica Marcus

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Print

The Clubhouse, a cozy Huntington restaurant that has served steaks and more for 57 years, has been seized by New York State for nonpayment of taxes.

The eatery owes the state $168,481.02, according to James Gazzale, a spokesman for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The Clubhouse was seized Tuesday.

Seizure for tax debt is an action of last resort by the state. Typically, businesses and the state are in regular contact to resolve the debt. The ownership of The Clubhouse could not be reached immediately for comment about if and when the restaurant would reopen.

Billing itself as "The Place for Steak Since 1962," the family-owned establishment has been a popular local destination, both for its friendly style and comparatively moderate prices.

Diners could choose from steakhouse staples, including appetizers such as shrimp cocktail, iceberg wedge salad, and tomato-and-onion salad. But they also could select escargots, sesame-crusted seared tuna on seaweed salad, and chicken wings.

The main courses have taken in porterhouse steak and chateaubriand for two; T-bone steak; bone-in strip steak and bone-in rib-eye steak; and filet mignon, which for decades was highlighted on the restaurant's illuminated sign. Recently, the filet mignon was served with a mushroom cap and Bearnaise sauce.

The kitchen prepared chopped steak, made with sirloin and filet mignon, finished with mushroom gravy and fried onions; sirloin-and-filet mignon burgers, Wagyu beef hot dog, and sandwiches, too, including filet mignon with garlic butter and mozzarella and an Angus beef rib-eye "French dip" with Muenster cheese.

In addition to beef, the fare also has ranged from macadamia nut-crusted Scottish salmon to broiled lobster tails.

There were $35 specials of prime rib on Wednesday and Sunday, filet mignon on Tuesday, and a beef dish with crabmeat-stuffed shrimp scampi-style on Thursday.

The Clubhouse is at 320 W. Jericho Tpke., Huntington, on the south side of Jericho, west of Route 110.

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

Asparagus and mashed potatoes are served with a Noisy eatery serves satisfying seafood in Northport
The Porterhouse steak for two is among the Roslyn steakhouse still sizzles after 33 years
The popular BBQ beef salad, featuring red onion Eatery earns 3 stars with exceptional Thai food
A trio of tacos, from left to right: Eatery offers elaborate tacos, first-rate drinks
A local version of cioppino is served at Landmark LI eatery offers good food, live music
Mucver, or zucchini pancakes, are pan fried with West Babylon eatery offers consistent, elegant Turkish dining
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search