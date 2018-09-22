TODAY'S PAPER
Gastropub The Crispy Pig closes in Sea Cliff

The Cajun-seasoned pan-seared pork chop at The Crispy

The Cajun-seasoned pan-seared pork chop at The Crispy Pig in Sea Cliff. The restaurant has closed.  Photo Credit: Yvonne Albinowski

By Erica Marcus erica.marcus@newsday.com @Erica_Marcus
The Crispy Pig, the exuberant Sea Cliff gastropub, has closed.

Michael Imbriano, who owns the building at 243 Glen Cove Rd., opened the restaurant in 2016. In February, he sold the business to new owners while he recovered from medical issues.

Now, Roberto Occhipinti, a well-traveled chef who served as sous chef at Huntington’s late, lamented Jema, has taken over the lease.

His Maldon & Mignonette, a New American restaurant with a focus on local produce, is scheduled to open in the next two months.

We will keep you posted.

Erica Marcus, a passionate but skeptical omnivore, has been reporting and opining on the Long Island food scene since 1998.

