Stephan Bogardus, who left Southold’s North North Fork Table & Inn two weeks ago, has announced that he will be the next executive chef at The Halyard in Greenport. The Halyard, with sweeping views of Long Island Sound, is the restaurant at the recently updated Sound View, the historic motel that was modernized, upgraded and relaunched in the summer of 2017.

Bogardus is currently in Yountville, California, doing a temporary “stage” at Thomas Keller’s renowned French Laundry. He will be back in Greenport next week and will debut at The Halyard on Feb. 14 with a Valentine’s Day menu featuring grilled swordfish with cauliflower-hazelnut-white-soy emulsion and roast Long Island duck with wild rice, Brussels sprouts and mushroom sauce.

Bogardus’ new menu will be introduced later this month; until then, the kitchen will serve a homestyle “classics” menu that, thereafter, will be available only for lunch and in the bar/lounge. At North Fork Table & Inn, Bogardus was known not only for his commitment to local produce and fish, but also for his use of modern techniques and international flavors. The Southold native, who had been chef de cuisine from 2011 to 2013, returned in 2015 soon after founding chef-partner, Gerry Hayden, died. In 2016, he earned a three-and-a-half-star review from Newsday.

When The Halyard first opened in August, 2017, the executive chef was Galen Zamarra, who was also the owner of Mas (Farmhouse) in Manhattan, which is now closed. He earned 2½ stars from Newsday but after less than a year, was succeeded by Bruce Miller, his sous chef, who had been at the restaurant before the new owners, Eagle Point Hotel Partners, took over.

Except for Valentine’s Day, The Halyard’s winter hours are Friday, noon to 9 p.m., Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. In March, the hours will begin to extend until June, when the restaurant will be open seven days a week.

The Halyard is at 58775 County Rd. 48, Greenport, 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com.