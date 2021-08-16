Long a Ruby Tuesday, and, for a brief moment, The Twisted Kilt, a massive restaurant on Route 110 in Farmingdale seemed destined for a stable life as the second location of The Homestead, the long-standing Oyster Bay tavern.

Nearly two years after The Homestead began serving cheeseburgers, baby back ribs and pints at 2120 Broadhollow Rd., however, it has permanently closed.

The Homestead opened in the fall of 2019 as a cousin to the original spot in Oyster Bay, a family-owned tavern in a building that has been a saloon or restaurant since the late 1800s, according to John E. Hammond, who has written several books on the history of Oyster Bay.

Before the Farmingdale satellite of The Homestead opened, co-owner and co-chef Michael Ringle told Newsday that the restaurant had long wanted to be on Route 110, "the hub of Long Island." Ringle could not be reached, but an employee confirmed the Farmingdale closure.

The large numbers of people working from home over the last year and a half slowed the lunch and after-work crowds along the Route 110 corridor through 2020; among the scattered temporary and permanent casualties was nearby Black Forest Brew Haus. Yet a few eateries are due to open soon, too, including a Cheezly's (in Farmingdale), and in Melville, a fifth location of Lucharito's and the first Long Island location of the Washington, D.C.-based chain Cava.