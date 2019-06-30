The Homestead, one of Oyster Bay's oldest and most popular eateries, plans to open a second restaurant in Farmingdale.

It will be on the former site on Route 110 where The Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery, a spot known more for the push-up bikini tops and mini-kilts of its servers than its food, lasted 13 months. Previously, a branch of Ruby Tuesday was at the address.

Michael Ringle, co-owner and co-chef at The Homestead, said he expected the new Homestead to open in mid-August. Ringle said "We've wanted for 29 years to get on Route 110," which he termed "the hub of Long Island."

The 5,400-square-foot restaurant will seat 185. A custom-made bar, with three 65-inch TVs, and rooms for business meetings are in the works. The menu, Ringle said, "will be 98 percent what we have here" in Oyster Bay.

Fare at The Homestead is wide-ranging, including steaks, chops, hamburgers, pizzas, meatloaf, shepherd's pie, bar food, and pastas, among them, penne with jambalaya. Sandwiches go from a Cubano to a pastrami Reuben. You can order lobster bisque and burrata and prosciutto as well as nachos and loaded potato skins.

"You don't have to break the bank" to dine at The Homestead, Ringle added.

The Homestead will be at 2120 Rte. 110, on the west side of the highway, in Farmingdale. The Homestead in Oyster Bay, which dates to 1896, is at 20 Smith St, 516-922-9293, thehomesteadny.com