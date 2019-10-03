TODAY'S PAPER
The Homestead opens second Long Island location, in Farmingdale

The marinated skirt steak sandwich at The Homestead, a second location of which just opened in Farmingdale.  Photo Credit: Newsday/Scott Vogel

By Scott Vogel scott.vogel@newsday.com
They won't exactly be thrilled with us for sharing the news so soon, but we can keep it to ourselves no longer. A second location of The Homestead, which has been serving burgers and such to the residents of Oyster Bay since time immemorial, has opened in Farmingdale. Most of what fans love about the original — the menu, say — is largely the same, with one notable difference: the bright, windowed, capacious dining room on Broadhollow Road. A long, handsome bar, its wood gleaming in the afternoon sunlight, dominates a bar area that's a bit more removed from the main dining room than in Oyster Bay. (This one seats 185.) 

The Farmingdale location, which began service a month or so ago, remains in soft opening mode while its owners get a bead on the market. Until now, there have been large evening and weekend crowds, with a somewhat slower lunch service during the week. Lunch favorites include the bacon cheeseburger ($12), skirt steak sandwich and pastrami Reuben (both $14), while 12-inch thin-crust pizzas start at $9.

Dinner features all the Homestead's daytime offerings plus a wide variety of entrees, including a chicken schnitzel ($22.95), baby back ribs ($24.95) and nut-crusted salmon ($23.95). 

As co-owner and co-chef Michael Ringle told Newsday's Peter Gianotti in June, his Homestead team "wanted for 29 years to get on Route 110 … the hub of Long Island."

Which reminds us of one more thing we love about the Homestead Farmingdale: ample off-street parking.

The Farmingdale location of The Homestead is at 2120 Broadhollow Rd. in Farmingdale, 631-465-9711, thehomesteadny.com. While hours vary during any restaurant's soft opening period, the Homestead's regular hours will be Monday through Thursday, noon to 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday, noon to 3 a.m., and Sunday, noon to midnight. 

