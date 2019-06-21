It’s the first day and weekend of summer. Time to choose a spot where you’d like to spend that extra daylight. Here are three.

The LakeHouse in Bay Shore provides a view of Great South Bay to go along with the excellent American and New American cuisine. Recommended: raw bar selections, littleneck clam chowder, a crisp suckling pig appetizer with quail egg and Parmesan polenta; roasted Berkshire pork chop; caramelized local sea scallops with corn risotto; strip steak with white Cheddar-bacon macaroni and cheese; at lunch, yellowin tuna tartare and the lobster roll. Expensive.

The LakeHouse, 135 Maple Ave., Bay Shore, 631-666-0995, thelakehouserest.com

Bostwick’s Chowder House in East Hampton is a tasty venue to sample summer outside or inside. Recommended: raw bar sampler, baked stuffed clams, fried oysters with corn salsa and remoulade sauce, fish and chips made with cod, broiled local flounder with lemon beurre blanc, fish tacos, steamed lobster, lobster roll, clam bake with lobster, Key lime pie. Moderate.

Bostwick’s Chowder House, 277 Pantigo Rd., East Hampton, 631-324-1111, bostwickschowderhouse.com

Ocean in Bayville serves a serene view of Long Island Sound complete with grand sunsets. It’s not the ocean, of course, but the Crescent Beach Club delivers a great waterfront setting. Recommended: raw bar choices, sushi, New England-style clam chowder, kung pao calamari, tuna tostada, watermelon-feta tower, steamed lobster, cedar-plank citrus-glazed salmon, filet mignon with Gorgonzola-and-Parmesan cheese crust. Expensive.

Ocean, 333 Bayville Ave., Bayville, 631-628-3330, cometotheocean.com