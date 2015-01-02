Don't miss out in 2015

As we enter 2015, consider some of the best dishes served at Long Island restaurants in the last 12 months. Here's a sampler to warm you this weekend.

Linguine with black olive sauce, returning to the menu at Casa Rustica, 175 W. Main St., Smithtown; 631-265-9265.

Roasted butternut squash tortelli with a butter-and-sage sauce, at Pentimento, 93 Main St., Stony Brook; 631-689-7755.

Shanghai-style soup dumplings, at Moonstone, 14 Northern Blvd., Great Neck; 516-500-1000.

"Acacia's best" mussel pot, with lobster, pancetta and cheese fondue, at Acacia, 371 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-923-2299.

"King crab klub" with spicy tuna-and-crisp rice sliders, at H2O Seafood & Sushi, 215 W. Main St., Smithtown; 631-361-6464.

"Tre porcellini" pizza, at Grotta di Fuoco, 960 W. Beech St., Long Beach; 516-544-2400.

Spaghetti all'Amatriciana, at The Trattoria, 532 N. Country Rd., St. James; 631-584-3518.

Buttermilk-fried chicken, at Painters' Restaurant, 416 S. Country Rd., Brookhaven; 631-803-8593.

Marinated and grilled hanger steak with house-cut fries, at The Savoy Tavern, 16 Merrick Ave., Merrick; 516-506-7717.

The four-cheese "grown up" grilled cheese sandwich, at Parlay, 210 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre; 516-442-2600.