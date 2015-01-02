TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
LifestyleRestaurants
By Peter M. Gianotti

Don't miss out in 2015

Roasted butternut squash tortelli served at Pentimento in

Roasted butternut squash tortelli served at Pentimento in Stony Brook in November 2014. Photo Credit: Newsday / Peter M. Gianotti

Print

As we enter 2015, consider some of the best dishes served at Long Island restaurants in the last 12 months. Here's a sampler to warm you this weekend.

Linguine with black olive sauce, returning to the menu at Casa Rustica, 175 W. Main St., Smithtown; 631-265-9265.

Roasted butternut squash tortelli with a butter-and-sage sauce, at Pentimento, 93 Main St., Stony Brook; 631-689-7755.

Shanghai-style soup dumplings, at Moonstone, 14 Northern Blvd., Great Neck; 516-500-1000.

"Acacia's best" mussel pot, with lobster, pancetta and cheese fondue, at Acacia, 371 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-923-2299.

"King crab klub" with spicy tuna-and-crisp rice sliders, at H2O Seafood & Sushi, 215 W. Main St., Smithtown; 631-361-6464.

"Tre porcellini" pizza, at Grotta di Fuoco, 960 W. Beech St., Long Beach; 516-544-2400.

Spaghetti all'Amatriciana, at The Trattoria, 532 N. Country Rd., St. James; 631-584-3518.

Buttermilk-fried chicken, at Painters' Restaurant, 416 S. Country Rd., Brookhaven; 631-803-8593.

Marinated and grilled hanger steak with house-cut fries, at The Savoy Tavern, 16 Merrick Ave., Merrick; 516-506-7717.

The four-cheese "grown up" grilled cheese sandwich, at Parlay, 210 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre; 516-442-2600.

By Peter M. Gianotti

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer