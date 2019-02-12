TODAY'S PAPER
The Shed in Huntington helps downtown diners feed the meters

The Shed is helping diners feed their meters. Photo Credit: Lizzy Cruz

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Finding a parking space in downtown Huntington can be a challenge.

So can coming up with quarters to feed the meters before diners feed themselves.

The Shed, a popular American restaurant for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, is putting in its two bits — many times over.

The restaurant now places quarters on an outside column next to a planter. Customers take what they need to pay for their parking spaces and, no doubt, put aside their concerns about a potential violation in advance of their meals.

"There's nothing worse than being mid-brunch and realizing you have no quarters to continue your meter," Melissa Sorice, a spokeswoman for The Shed, said in an email. She noted that no one ever has taken all the quarters and that no repayment is required from diners.

"It's really has been about making someone's day just a little bit better and easier," Sorice added.

The idea originated with The Shed's owner, John Tunney. The quarters at first were provided to people being interviewed for jobs. He carried it over to the public.

The Shed, 54 New St., Huntington, 631-385-7433, intheshed.com

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

