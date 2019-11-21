Just about two years after it became a brunch mainstay in Huntington, The Shed has cloned itself on the opposite shore, opening a second location in a historic West Sayville building.

The South Shore edition of The Shed opened this week with a similar breezy vibe and identical menu to that of its Huntington counterpart, as well as a bar done up in pulsating colors and 14 taps.

A few months ago, partner-owner John Tunney took over the decades-old building that used to operate as the Blue Stone Tavern, said marketing director Melissa Sorice, following up on calls from customers to open a Shed on the South Shore; though the look matches that of its Huntington sister, the West Sayville satellite clocks in at a heftier 96 seats, plus a private dining room on the second floor (as well as seasonal outdoor seating).

Executive chef Roberto Baez — who also oversees the original Shed and Long Island locations of Besito, also owned by Tunney — commands a menu anchored by all-day breakfast ($8 to $14, and until 4 p.m.) with dishes such as lemon poppy pancakes, brioche French toast, omelets, eggs Benedict and an egg-topped breakfast bowl with home fries, and sans gluten. Lunch fare of burgers, salads and sandwiches ($12 to $17) run from a healthy chopped beet bowl with goat cheese to a retro Shed burger topped with American cheese and special sauce. Among the larger late-day plates ($16 to $35) are chicken and waffles, roasted mahi mahi with clam chowder and a New York strip steak with horseradish cream. The Shed's bourbon lemonade still pours behind the bar, as do the ornate Bloody Maries and cold brew from Ace Coffee Co.

Sorice suggested that The Shed concept may spread across Long Island much in the way Besito, an upscale Mexican restaurant, has. "People are reaching out with ideas for places, and we're looking into those areas," she said.

The Shed is open every day but Monday for breakfast, lunch and dinner, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to Friday and 9 a.m. on weekends.

The Shed, 21 Main St., West Sayville. 631-750-9191. intheshed.com.