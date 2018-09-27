The Smith's Modern, a New American restaurant with a relaxed approach, has opened in East Rockaway.

Currently, the eatery is open five days, and closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Owner Eamon McGowan said that the restaurant's hours will be expanded soon.

"It's an approachable New American restaurant," McGowan said. Underscoring the new spot's style, he added: "Good food does not require neckwear."

The Smith's Modern also serves a variety of Irish and Japanese whiskeys, Scotches, assorted tequilas and craft beers.

The fare includes dishes such as Caesar Cardini salad, confit of duck leg, house-made chorizo sausage, rib-eye steak dry-aged in-house, grilled poussin, chicken liver mousse, cheesecake and flourless chocolate cake.

"We're utilizing fresh ingredients," said McGowan. "We make our own butter." His goal is "a fine-dining experience at reasonable prices." Most main courses are in the $15 to $20 range.

The restaurant is open from 4 p.m., Thursday to Monday. Sunday brunch starts at 9 a.m.

The Smith's Modern, 451 Atlantic Ave., East Rockaway, 516-612-6231, smithsmodern.com