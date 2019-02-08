It was the year of the stock market crash and the St. Valentine's Day massacre.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" was published, along with "A Farewell to Arms" and "The Sound and the Fury."

The first car radio was made and the price of gas was about 20 cents a gallon. The Philadelphia Athletics won the World Series. The Academy Awards started. Grand Teton National Park was established.

A loaf of bread was eight cents.

And The Snapper Inn opened on a point of land on the Connetquot Rver in Oakdale.

Henry Remmer, an immigrant from the north coast of Germany who'd been in the soda fountain and candy trade, came east. He bought the land. He and his three sons, George, Hank, and Gene, were preparing to go into a different business.

"When my grandfather opened it, it was a very small, fresh fish stand, and our rowboats would would go out" to catch fish, said Richard Remmer, the current owner. "He'd catch crab and snapper ... and he loved to cook." Remmer said, adding that the catch eventually would take in weakfish, bluefish, oysters and clams, too.

It was called The Snapper Inn after the the small bluefish, or snappers, that spurred the business. Henry Remmer's grandson, George Jr., now catches fish from the bay and the ocean for the restaurant. And Henry Remmer's two-masted fishing boat, "Happy Days," built in the 1880s, still shares docking facilities, and is active on Great South Bay.

Subscribe to the Feed Me newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Over the decades, it has grown into a local landmark, the site of countless family celebrations, a destination for weddings, baby showers, gradiations and more, with generations of customers. Seafood is a staple, as are Henry Remmer's sauerbraten, prime rib, a raw bar, and broiled, fried or blackened seafood platters. Henry Remmer ran The Snapper Inn till 1945, and his children, grandchildren, and other family members have since then. Richard and Katie Remmer's niece, Kerry Blanchard, is the general manager of the restaurant.

As part of the birthday festivities, the Inn will host a "Roaring 20s Party" on March 8, with a live band, hors d'oeuvres, 1920s cocktails, a Champagne fountain, and photo booth. Richard Remmer said other events are being planned.

The restaurants advise that if you were born in 1929, bring a valid ID, and "your dinner is on us."

The Snapper Inn, 500 Shore Dr., Oakdale, 631-589-0248, thesnapperinn.com