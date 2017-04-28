TODAY'S PAPER
Three restaurants that prepare the small plates with flair

Small plate items perfect for sharing are offered on the tapas menu at Cafe Buenos Aires in Huntington. Photo Credit: Doug Young

By Peter M. Gianotti peter.gianotti@newsday.com
Anyone whose favorite course is appetizers finds bliss at a tapas bar. These Spanish treats have grown in popularity on Long Island, where other cuisines contribute to the style, too. Here are three reliable destinations for the savory small plates.

Cafe Buenos Aires in Huntington is popular for tapas as well as traditional entrees. Recommended: baked oysters, tuna carpaccio, empanadas, octopus with Peruvian potatoes, seafood salad, provolone-stuffed dates, linguica sausage.

Cafe Buenos Aires, 23 Wall St., Huntington, 631-603-3600, cafebuenosaires.net. Moderate price to expensive.

Salumi Bar in Massapequa also is a fine wine bar. Recommended: Serrano ham with marcona almonds and olives, pork cheeks over collard greens, octopus with fennel puree and blood-orange salsa, roasted radishes with ramp dressing.

Salumi Bar, 5600 Merrick Rd., Ma salumibarli.com. ssapequa, 516-620-0057. Moderate price to expensive.

Viaggio Tapas offers dishes for two as well as tapas. Recommended: smoked Basque oysters, fresh oysters, garlic shrimp, shrimp heads in spicy sauce with chorizo, grilled cuttlefish, lamb meatballs, Iberico ham.

Viaggio Tapas, 324 Sunrise Hwy., Rockville Centre, 516-208-7789, viaggiotapas.com. Moderate price to expensive.

Since 1985, Peter M. Gianotti has been the restaurant critic at Newsday, where he also reviews books.

