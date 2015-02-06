TODAY'S PAPER
By ERICA MARCUS

Tiffani Thiessen of 'Saved by the Bell' fame to host Cooking Channel show 'Dinner at Tiffani's'

Tiffani Thiessen adds cooking show to her resume

Tiffani Thiessen adds cooking show to her resume with Cooking Channel's "Dinner with Tiffani." Photo Credit: Cooking Channel

To some fans she will always be head cheerleader Kelly Kapowski on “Saved by the Bell,” while others can’t get “Beverly Hills, 90210” super vixen Valerie Malone out of their minds. (And I suppose Billie Chambers from “Fastlane” and Elizabeth Burke from “White Collar” have their partisans as well.)

Now actress Tiffani Thiessen is adding home cook to her stable of television characters. Her Cooking Channel show, “Dinner at Tiffani’s,” premieres on Feb. 25. The first episode is available online and has our heroine, who is apparently quite the balabusta, making an intimate dinner party for actors Nathan Fillion ("Castle"), Willie Garson ("Sex and the City") and Lindsay Price (“Beverly Hills, 90210”).  Thiessen enjoys “showing her love and connection with her friends by making intimate dinner parties.” Upcoming guests will include Jason Priestly and Seth Green.

There’s a lot of chatting in Thiessen’s gorgeous Barefoot Contessa-style kitchen, not so much cooking, though we do see her making Brussels sprouts with pancetta.

"Dinner at Tiffani’s" (cute name) premieres Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 10 p.m. on Cooking Channel. Click here for more information.

