TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
45° Good Evening
LifestyleRestaurants
By Joan Reminick

Tim's Shipwreck Diner in Northport stars on Food Network show

Tim's Shipwreck Diner in Northport recently got a

Tim's Shipwreck Diner in Northport recently got a Food Network makeover in August 2014. Photo Credit: Tim's Shipwreck Diner

Print

Think about programming your DVR: On Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 11 p.m., Tim's Shipwreck Diner, a Northport standby for generations, will be spotlighted on a new Food Network show called “American Diner Revival.”

Back in August, the vintage railroad-car diner got a surprise makeover from TV personality Ty Pennington and crew. The diner, which had a previous star turn in the 1997 film “In and Out,” was given a fresh new look — one that respected its age and history. The menu also received a mini makeover from chef Nicole Roarke, who was one of Newsday's All-Star Chefs of 2014 and is executive chef at JA Heneghan's Tavern in Point Lookout.

In case you miss the first airing and don't have a DVR, you can catch it again on Jan. 15 at 2 a.m., Jan. 16 at  7:30 p.m. and Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m.

By Joan Reminick

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest reviews

The 40-ounce "tomahawk" rib steak for two heads Long-awaited Italian steakhouse dazzles on LI
The hot pot with rolled beef and lamb, LI Chinese spot offers hard-to-find hot pots
The namesake burger is finished with Maytag blue Top restaurant group's new eatery has something for everyone
Chef Tom Colicchio in the kitchen of his 'Top Chef' judge offers comfort food at LI eatery
The chicken-pork broth for pea sprout in house New Chinese eatery offers authentic Sichuan menu
The Goose signature burger topped with stilton cheese, Reinvented eatery offers good burgers, beer