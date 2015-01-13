Think about programming your DVR: On Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 11 p.m., Tim's Shipwreck Diner, a Northport standby for generations, will be spotlighted on a new Food Network show called “American Diner Revival.”

Back in August, the vintage railroad-car diner got a surprise makeover from TV personality Ty Pennington and crew. The diner, which had a previous star turn in the 1997 film “In and Out,” was given a fresh new look — one that respected its age and history. The menu also received a mini makeover from chef Nicole Roarke, who was one of Newsday's All-Star Chefs of 2014 and is executive chef at JA Heneghan's Tavern in Point Lookout.

In case you miss the first airing and don't have a DVR, you can catch it again on Jan. 15 at 2 a.m., Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 17 at 1:30 p.m.